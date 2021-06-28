Volunteering New Zealand Supports Minister Of Health Volunteer Awards

Volunteering New Zealand is excited to support the Minister of Health volunteer awards, now open for nominations.

“People are volunteering in all parts of the health system, including as companion volunteers in hospitals, first responders in emergencies, or providing support to those with mental health needs,” says Michelle Kitney, Chief Executive of Volunteering New Zealand.

She encourages nominations from organisations who can choose to nominate an individual volunteer or team of volunteers. Nominations could be for long-term commitment and achievement, an outstanding success, or action above and beyond the call of duty.

“Volunteers tell us they’re motivated by the intrinsic rewards of helping others, but they also deserve to be recognised publicly.”

For National Volunteer Week (20-26 June), Volunteering New Zealand received many entries in its call for stories of memorable moments of volunteering.

One of the most heartfelt messages was from patients at Auckland City Hospital, who were supported by Companion Volunteers (recognised in the 2020 Ministry of Health volunteer awards).

One of the patients said, “The whole volunteer team has been there through the ups and downs of my journey to talk to me nearly every day and help keep my spirits lifted. My stay in the hospital has been made better through their support.”

Nominations for the 2021 Minister of Health volunteer awards are open until Friday,16 July.

More information about the awards and past recipients is available at http://www.health.govt.nz/volunteerawards

© Scoop Media