French Film Festival Aotearoa Increases Admissions In 2021, Scandinavian Film Festival Announced

Tuesday, 27 July 2021, 8:29 am
Press Release: French Film Festival

The curtain has now closed on the massively successful 2021 run of the French Film Festival Aotearoa, which saw Kiwi audiences flocking to theatres in record numbers for a slice of cinéma français.

The 2021 festival consisted of 22 carefully curated feature films which screened in 13 different towns and cities across New Zealand over the past two months. Figures show audience attendance for the 2021 French Film Festival Aotearoa grew a mammoth 85.3% on the 2019 audience average.

The incredible numbers prove that despite an ongoing pandemic, Kiwis continue to be going to the cinema.

“We couldn’t be prouder of how our 2021 line-up performed amongst New Zealand audiences. This year, despite the setbacks cinema has seen in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, our 2021 festival attendance rose to 67,000 admissions, up a massive 85.3% on the rolling four year average attendance prior to 2019. As well as ticket sales, our online communities continued to flourish with an 8.3% increase in Facebook followers, and a 23% rise in Instagram followers. These growing platforms provide further means for us to communicate with the French community in New Zealand as well as Francophile Kiwis alike,” says Festival Director, Fergus Grady.

The French Film Festival will return in 2022, with the yet to be announced programme of curated titles visiting 12 locations across Aotearoa. The festival will kick off on June 2 in the North Island and travel down the country, before wrapping up on July 17. Full dates and locations are listed below.

Also next year, Limelight Distribution is proud to be bringing Kiwis the inaugural Scandinavian Film Festival Aotearoa between April 21 and May 1, 2022 in Auckland, Wellington, Nelson and Christchurch.

Locations and dates for the 2022 French Film Festival Aotearoa are as follows:

North Island:

  • Auckland: 2 – 19 June
  • Tauranga: 2 – 19 June
  • Masterton: 2 –19 June
  • Palmerston North: 2 – 19 June
  • New Plymouth: 1 – 14 July
  • Hamilton: 2 – 22 June
  • Wellington: 9 – 26 June
  • Napier: 23 June – 10 July
  • Havelock North: 23 June – 10 July

South Island:

  • Nelson: 8 – 26 June
  • Christchurch: 16 June – 3 July
  • Dunedin: 30 June – 17 July


For more information:

Website: www.frenchfilmfestival.co.nz
Facebook: @FrenchFilmFestAotearoa
Instagram: @frenchfilmfestivalaotearoa

A bientôt! Vive le cinéma.

