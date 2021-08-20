Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Strong Connections Feature In The Good Oild Tactix 2022 Team

Friday, 20 August 2021, 10:15 am
Press Release: Tactix


The strength in established connections will help raise the bar yet again for The Good Oil Tactix with the core of this year’s ANZ Premiership grand finalists returning to the red-and-black strip.

Three newcomers have also been included for the 2022 ANZ Premiership with home grown talent Hannah Glen and Kate Lloyd joining the shooting circle and defensive end respectively, while Fijian-born defender Kelera Nawai-Caucau – who has strong links to the region – heads south after a year with the Central Pulse.

The trio join the Tactix core which reached their second straight Premiership final this year including the outstanding defensive combination of captain Jane Watson and Karin Burger.

Charlotte Elley, Kimiora Poi and Samon Nathan return to the midcourt while Te Paea Selby-Rickit and Ellie Bird will team up for their third season together in the shooting circle.

Tactix head coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek said she was excited to have the core of this year’s finalists back after such a strong second half of the season.

“Our combinations are continuing to develop and to have those same connections back for 2022 will help us raise that performance bar yet again,” she said.

“Christchurch is home to many of our team and they have those strong connections with our community. Our on-court connections have been stable for a while now, which is a real positive, so it’s about making little tweaks in different areas.”

She said it had been pleasing to see players like Samon Nathan take the step up this season in the wing attack role and the changes implemented on attack.

“Samon really took that opportunity with both hands and we saw the growth in her game. We had our best attacking stats in the (ANZ Premiership) Grand Final and it’s been great to see the development in that end.

“Our defensive combinations went from strength to strength this season and it’s exciting to have a multiple of options with the inclusion of Kelera and Kate.”

Delaney-Hoshek said she was looking forward to working with both Lloyd and Glen, who had been regular training partners with the Tactix this season, while she was keen to see what Nawai-Caucau could add to their defensive mix.

“It’s been really important to work with and give opportunities to players from our Mainland region and it’s also about looking towards the future with these signings,” she said.

Nawai-Caucau, who has an impressive reach and strong rebounding presence, was born in Fiji but came to St Andrews College in Christchurch on a scholarship in 2014 and has been involved in netball in Canterbury for a number of years. She was a member of the 2017 Mainland Beko team and was also a training partner for the Tactix the same year.

Glen was a training partner for the Tactix this year, is a member of the New Zealand U21 team and impressed during last year’s Silver Ferns camp while Lloyd, who has made ANZ Premiership appearances for the Tactix (2019) and Magic (2018), also trained with the team this season and performed strongly for the Mainland team in this year’s National Netball League.

Delaney-Hoshek paid tribute to veteran midcourter Erikana Pedersen, who has decided to step back from the elite game at this time, and also thanked Sophia Fenwick and Jess Prosser for their hard work this season.

Tactix General Manager Haidee Stratford also welcomed Nawai-Caucau into the Tactix family and was pleased to see the homegrown talent of both Glen and Lloyd given an opportunity at the elite level.

“We’re thrilled to be able to retain the core of this year’s group which I think speaks volumes of the culture that Marianne has developed in recent years,” she said.

“Team culture is a really important part of performance and I think that showed with us reaching a second straight ANZ Premiership final this season.”

The Good Oil Tactix 2022 ANZ Premiership team:

Ellie Bird
Karin Burger
Charlotte Elley
Hannah Glen
Kate Lloyd
Samon Nathan
Kelera Nawai-Caucau
Kimiora Poi
Te Paea Selby-Rickit
Jane Watson

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tactix on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 