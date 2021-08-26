Announcing A New Season Of Powerful Documentaries

New Zealand’s award-winning short documentary initiative has returned with a new season.





Watch for free via loadingdocs.net to connect with stories challenging human connection, justice, grief and cultural identity.

In another unpredictable year of social and political adversity, Loading Docs’ new collection of eight short documentaries provide hopeful viewpoints from the lands and seas of Aotearoa. From laughter to tears, the Tūmanako/Hope collection will bring audiences together amidst the most divisive and isolating period of a generation.

From an emotional story about a life challenging decision in Fifty Percent, asking how you would live if you had a 50% chance of death; to approaching cultural appropriation with humour in HAKA Haha; and on to one man risking his freedom in The Scam taking us on a wild true-crime adventure. With animation, poetry, underwater cinematography and more, this Loading Docs collection is incredibly deep and absolutely watchable.

“The past 12 months have been a rollercoaster in local and international communities,” says Julia Parnell, Loading Docs co-founder and Executive Producer. “In our eighth season of Loading Docs, we’ve focused on personal stories about fighting for a cause. Whether that’s fighting for your own survival or fighting for others, hope is present. I think that is something we can all relate to in today’s world and I wish the new collection will bring people thought-provoking joy, as well as a fresh perspective on the topics and themes explored.”

Loading Docs has achieved over 15 million views so far and continues a rich tradition of providing mentorship to the next generation of documentary makers through the development process, crowdfunding, production and distribution.

Loading Docs is a Notable Pictures initiative with support from NZ On Air, alongside the New Zealand Film Commission and Te Māngai Pāho.



Watch the full collection now:

Loading Docs - www.loadingdocs.net

