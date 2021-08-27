Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Music Release: The Upbeats Deliver New Album Not Forever

Friday, 27 August 2021, 3:21 pm
Press Release: Blackout Music Management

One of New Zealand’s most prolific Drum & Bass duos, THE UPBEATS, today celebrate the release of their 6th studio album – the stunning NOT FOREVER, an emotive and atmospheric collection of sub-bass synth-driven D&B aural delights.

Never content to rest on their laurels, the prolific Kiwi artists galvanised the last 18 months of global turbulence to create their most explorative and emotionally heavy album to date.

“Packed with heavy bass and tunes that touch the heart, the way this album will resonate with fans and through the ages, ad infinitum.” – Your EDM

Released via Dutch label, VISION, NOT FOREVER is unlike anything they have released before. Half of the albums 13 tracks feature special guest collabs, and the talent net was cast to draw in artists as diverse as Fat Freddy’s Drop frontman Joe Dukie; Melbourne rapper Jordan Dennis; Brisbane-based vocalist Levine Lale; exquisite Nelson singer Sylvee; powerhouse Melbourne-based vocalist Syrene Favero; and US MC don Armanni Reign.

To date, four singles off the new album have been released – celestial tune ‘DIVIDE feat SYLVEE’, up-beat banger ‘REALM’, the epic ‘HORIZON’ and emotive collab ‘INFINITY’ feat. JORDAN DENNIS and LEVINE LALE – now all that remains is for the fans to download the album and audibly devour the tracks that emotionally and sonically, resonate best with them.

Without a doubt, on NOT FOREVER Jeremy Glenn and Dylan Jones have gone all out with this full-length album. Approached from a fresh perspective, written in a new way, and born of a newfound love for the creative process and the scene at large, NOT FOREVER reveals a whole new side to the vaunted pair who have continually pushed themselves and their sound into the unknown.

Long celebrated in D&B circles for their envelope-pushing eclectic tastes, this is an Upbeats album which adds inestimable value to their already considerable and renowned body of creative works to date, ensuring that The Upbeats remain in a class of their own.

