World Of WearableArt (WOW) 2021 Awards Show Postponed

The 2021 World of WearableArt Awards Show has been postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

World of WearableArt (WOW) is working with its strategic partners, Wellington City Council and WellingtonNZ to find alternative dates for the 2021 Awards Show.

Chief Executive David Tingey said the current Covid-19 outbreak in Aotearoa meant the organisation had no alternative than to postpone the 2021 World of WearableArt Awards Show which was due to be staged from 30 September - 17 October.

“It’s gutting to be postponing this year’s show but we are still determined to make it happen if we can. We are working hard alongside WCC and WellingtonNZ to explore potential new dates for our 2021 Awards Show season.”

Tingey said preparations were well underway for the 2021 show when the national Level 4 lockdown was announced on 17 August. The WOW stage was under construction in the TSB Arena, rehearsals were underway and models were being fitted into garments. Schedules and timelines were readjusted and rehearsals moved online during the national lockdown, however ongoing alert level restrictions have forced the postponement decision.

“It is simply not possible to rehearse a show on the scale of WOW remotely and be ready to open on 30 September, regardless of potential changes in alert restrictions between now and the scheduled opening date,” he said.

WOW Founder Dame Suzie Moncrieff said, “We are still optimistic that we can make the 2021 World of WearableArt Awards Show happen. At times like this, celebrations of creativity and the human spirit are even more important than ever.”

WellingtonNZ Chief Executive John Allen says all stops are being pulled out to successfully reschedule WOW.

“We’re working closely with the WOW team to ensure this year’s show goes ahead.

“We are looking at suitable alternative dates that would work for WOW and its audience. At this stage we’re unable to provide information about potential new dates but we’re committed to making it happen.

“WOW is a cornerstone event for Wellington. It attracts visitors from all over the country, adds vibrancy to the city and is one of the busiest times for the local hospitality, tourism and retail sectors. We acknowledge the disappointment they will be experiencing at this time but we are confident of their ongoing support for a rescheduled WOW.”

All 2021 ticket holders are asked to wait until WOW has secured postponement dates at which time they will be contacted directly about a refund or transfer to the new dates.

