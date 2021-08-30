Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

World Of WearableArt (WOW) 2021 Awards Show Postponed

Monday, 30 August 2021, 5:58 pm
Press Release: World of WearableArt

The 2021 World of WearableArt Awards Show has been postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

World of WearableArt (WOW) is working with its strategic partners, Wellington City Council and WellingtonNZ to find alternative dates for the 2021 Awards Show.

Chief Executive David Tingey said the current Covid-19 outbreak in Aotearoa meant the organisation had no alternative than to postpone the 2021 World of WearableArt Awards Show which was due to be staged from 30 September - 17 October.

“It’s gutting to be postponing this year’s show but we are still determined to make it happen if we can. We are working hard alongside WCC and WellingtonNZ to explore potential new dates for our 2021 Awards Show season.”

Tingey said preparations were well underway for the 2021 show when the national Level 4 lockdown was announced on 17 August. The WOW stage was under construction in the TSB Arena, rehearsals were underway and models were being fitted into garments. Schedules and timelines were readjusted and rehearsals moved online during the national lockdown, however ongoing alert level restrictions have forced the postponement decision.

“It is simply not possible to rehearse a show on the scale of WOW remotely and be ready to open on 30 September, regardless of potential changes in alert restrictions between now and the scheduled opening date,” he said.

WOW Founder Dame Suzie Moncrieff said, “We are still optimistic that we can make the 2021 World of WearableArt Awards Show happen. At times like this, celebrations of creativity and the human spirit are even more important than ever.”

WellingtonNZ Chief Executive John Allen says all stops are being pulled out to successfully reschedule WOW.

“We’re working closely with the WOW team to ensure this year’s show goes ahead.

“We are looking at suitable alternative dates that would work for WOW and its audience. At this stage we’re unable to provide information about potential new dates but we’re committed to making it happen.

“WOW is a cornerstone event for Wellington. It attracts visitors from all over the country, adds vibrancy to the city and is one of the busiest times for the local hospitality, tourism and retail sectors. We acknowledge the disappointment they will be experiencing at this time but we are confident of their ongoing support for a rescheduled WOW.”

All 2021 ticket holders are asked to wait until WOW has secured postponement dates at which time they will be contacted directly about a refund or transfer to the new dates.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from World of WearableArt on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 