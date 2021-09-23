Boon After Dark 2021

Boon After Dark is back for the third year in a row. This year the team at Boon After Dark bring three amazing, very different interactive sculptures to the city, turning it into a place of mystery and wonderment after dark.

Octopoda

Full Spectrum by Anthony van Dorsten and Octopoda by Amigo & Amigo are both in Garden Place and the third sculpture Deep Thought, by Hybycozo is positioned in the stage area at Victoria on the River.

Deep Thought is named after the supercomputer from Hitchhiker’s Guide to Galaxy. Made in the shape of a triambic icosahedron - 60 gold triangular panels. It stands at over 4 metres and a small portal allows you to enter its interior where you will be surrounded by patterns and light that are nothing short of a mystical experience.

Full Spectrum is an artistic celebration on unity and diversity in nature and humanity. A set of seven Hexagonal sculptures that create a unique light display. Travel through them and experience a fun, immersive and dynamic visual journey.

Octopoda is a steampunk percussion Octopus. An other worldly lighting installation. Each tentacle is connected to a drum which illuminates and flashes to the drum beat you play. Experience five different lighting animations, with their own unique display of colour and movement depending on your beat.

Boon after Dark is an initiative by the Hamilton Arts Trust, the team behind the Boon Street Art Festival, which has been beautifying the walls around the city with eye catching artworks since 2015. Each night, for the following 6 weeks, the sculptures will be lit up, effectively transforming Hamilton into a spectacular environment.

Boon Trustee Nancy Caiger said this project was part of the organisation's vision to bring the streets of Hamilton alive with art and installing lighted sculptures added extra dimensions.

"We want to help people engage with art throughout their ordinary lives. Our vision is 'art everywhere, everyday' and having sculptures in the city is a significant way we can achieve this. We love the way in which Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths interact with Art in the installations that we bring"

She would like to hear from other Waikato creatives who would be interested in collaborative events centred around the installations.

Notes

About the artists:

HYBYCOZO consists of artists Yelena Filipchuk and Serge Beaulieu plus an assortment of expert fabricators, handlers, installers, and a powerful community. HYBYCOZO creates, fabricates, and installs artwork throughout the world.

amigo & amigo are an interactive lighting and design studio based in New South Wales. They explore the combination of light and sculpture in public and commercial spaces. More recently amigo & amigo have begun incorporating kinetic movement into their installations, further playing with how light and movement can engage audience imagination.

Ant van Dorsten is a conceptual light artist based in Hawkes Bay. He has adopted an open and playful approach to his public art installations. Cutting his teeth on the rich artistic culture that is Burning Man.

