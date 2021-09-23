Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Boon After Dark 2021

Thursday, 23 September 2021, 12:34 pm
Press Release: Boon After Dark

Boon After Dark is back for the third year in a row. This year the team at Boon After Dark bring three amazing, very different interactive sculptures to the city, turning it into a place of mystery and wonderment after dark.

Octopoda

Full Spectrum by Anthony van Dorsten and Octopoda by Amigo & Amigo are both in Garden Place and the third sculpture Deep Thought, by Hybycozo is positioned in the stage area at Victoria on the River.

Deep Thought is named after the supercomputer from Hitchhiker’s Guide to Galaxy. Made in the shape of a triambic icosahedron - 60 gold triangular panels. It stands at over 4 metres and a small portal allows you to enter its interior where you will be surrounded by patterns and light that are nothing short of a mystical experience.

Full Spectrum is an artistic celebration on unity and diversity in nature and humanity. A set of seven Hexagonal sculptures that create a unique light display. Travel through them and experience a fun, immersive and dynamic visual journey.

Octopoda is a steampunk percussion Octopus. An other worldly lighting installation. Each tentacle is connected to a drum which illuminates and flashes to the drum beat you play. Experience five different lighting animations, with their own unique display of colour and movement depending on your beat.

Boon after Dark is an initiative by the Hamilton Arts Trust, the team behind the Boon Street Art Festival, which has been beautifying the walls around the city with eye catching artworks since 2015. Each night, for the following 6 weeks, the sculptures will be lit up, effectively transforming Hamilton into a spectacular environment.

Boon Trustee Nancy Caiger said this project was part of the organisation's vision to bring the streets of Hamilton alive with art and installing lighted sculptures added extra dimensions.

"We want to help people engage with art throughout their ordinary lives. Our vision is 'art everywhere, everyday' and having sculptures in the city is a significant way we can achieve this. We love the way in which Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths interact with Art in the installations that we bring"

She would like to hear from other Waikato creatives who would be interested in collaborative events centred around the installations.

 

Links for Boon After Dark:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/boonstreetart

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/boonstreetart/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/boonstreetart

Website: https://www.boonstreetart.co.nz

Notes

About the artists:

HYBYCOZO consists of artists Yelena Filipchuk and Serge Beaulieu plus an assortment of expert fabricators, handlers, installers, and a powerful community. HYBYCOZO creates, fabricates, and installs artwork throughout the world.

amigo & amigo are an interactive lighting and design studio based in New South Wales. They explore the combination of light and sculpture in public and commercial spaces. More recently amigo & amigo have begun incorporating kinetic movement into their installations, further playing with how light and movement can engage audience imagination.

Ant van Dorsten is a conceptual light artist based in Hawkes Bay. He has adopted an open and playful approach to his public art installations. Cutting his teeth on the rich artistic culture that is Burning Man.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Boon After Dark on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 