2021 French Film Festival Aotearoa Programme Now Available On Demand

ON DEMAND SCHEDULE The upcoming schedule for ondemand.frenchfilmfestival.co.nz is as follows:

Title Synopsis Oct 13 A Friendly Tale A superb all-star quartet in stellar form leads the terrific new comedy of manners from Daniel Cohen, the story of life-long friends whose loyalties to each other are unexpectedly tested. Appearances In this psychological thriller, a ridiculed French woman in Vienna seeks to avenge her honor while concealing her efforts from the bourgeois community of fellow expatriates, where lies and slander reign. Breathless 4K restoration of Jean-Luc Godard’s 1960 debut classic in which petty crook Michel is on the run after killing a cop. He takes refuge with Patricia, an American journalism student, and plans to collect a debt before escaping to Italy. But as his life becomes more and more like an American movie, he’s unaware of the net closing in around him. My Journey Through French Cinema Bertrand Tavernier's personal journey through French cinema, from films he enjoyed as a boy to his own early career, told through portraits of key creative figures. (2016). Oct 14 De Gaulle Paris, June 1940. The de Gaulle couple is confronted with the military and political collapse of France. Charles de Gaulle joins London while Yvonne, his wife, finds herself with her three children on the road of the exodus. Oct 21 Antoinette in the Cévennes

Laure Calamy (Netflix’s Call My Agent!) leads this Cannes-selected comedy as a 40-something primary school teacher who, due to an unexpected decision from her lover's wife, lands her on a six-day trek through the Cévennes mountains with a donkey named Patrick. Oct 28 Miss A young man decides to make his dream of becoming Miss France come true. Nov 4 The Man in the Hat The Man In The Hat sets off from Marseilles in a small Fiat 500. On the seat beside him is a framed photograph of an unknown woman. Behind him is a 2CV into which is squeezed Five Bald Men. Why are they chasing him? And how can he shake them off? Nov 11 Love Affairs Waiting for her boyfriend to join her on a country vacation, three months pregnant Daphne bonds with his cousin Maxime, and their shared intimacy brings them closer together into a full fledged love affair. Nov 18 How to Be a Good Wife Oscar winner Juliette Binoche (The English Patient) leads this French comedy as a recent widow who takes over her and her late husband's housekeeping school, only to discover it's close to bankruptcy. Though it's a rough position to be in, it presents an opportunity to transform the training grounds for subservient housewives into an establishment that challenges social norms. Dec 16 The Rose Maker Eve used to be one of the most famous rose creators in the world. Today, her company is on the verge of bankruptcy. On top of that, her secretary Vera has hired three outcasts with absolutely no gardening skills. Though they have nothing in common, they come up with the most crazy plan that could change their lives forever...

PLUS: Night Shift, Skies of Lebanon, The Wedding Speech & more will be available on demand in 2022!