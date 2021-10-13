2021 French Film Festival Aotearoa Programme Now Available On Demand
From today, film lovers can escape to France from the comfort of the couch as the French Film Festival Aotearoa goes digital with a brand new On Demand platform.
For the first time in its 15 year run, the French Film Festival Aotearoa - New Zealand’s second largest film festival - will have a second life online at ondemand.frenchfilmfestival.co.nz. The platform will enable cinephiles and Francophiles alike to access a broad selection of titles from the critically acclaimed 2021 FFFA programme (and more!) at their leisure.
Festival Director, Fergus Grady says: “The response to the 2021 French Film Festival Aotearoa after last year's hiatus was phenomenal. There’s no doubt that people still love the indulgence of going to the cinema. That said, with the current climate and viewing habits changing it feels right to be able to make these incredible films available to all of New Zealand to watch at their leisure. Through this platform, the French Film Festival Aotearoa, and its celebration of the crème de la crème of French cinema can continue year-round.”
There will be something for everyone when the first titles go live online on October 13, from the physiological thriller Appearances, comedy-drama A Friendly Tale and the 1960s classic Breathless, to name a few.
Prices will range from $5.99 - $9.99 per film rental. Customers will have 14 days from the time of purchase to view the film; and 48 hours to watch it once it is playing before it expires.
For more information:
On Demand: ondemand.frenchfilmfestival.co.nz
Website: www.frenchfilmfestival.co.nz
Facebook: @FrenchFilmFestAotearoa
Instagram: @frenchfilmfestivalaotearoa
A bientôt! Vive le cinéma.
ON DEMAND SCHEDULE
The upcoming schedule for ondemand.frenchfilmfestival.co.nz
is as
follows:
Title
Synopsis
Oct 13
A superb all-star quartet in stellar form leads the terrific new comedy of manners from Daniel Cohen, the story of life-long friends whose loyalties to each other are unexpectedly tested.
In this psychological thriller, a ridiculed French woman in Vienna seeks to avenge her honor while concealing her efforts from the bourgeois community of fellow expatriates, where lies and slander reign.
4K restoration of Jean-Luc Godard’s 1960 debut classic in which petty crook Michel is on the run after killing a cop. He takes refuge with Patricia, an American journalism student, and plans to collect a debt before escaping to Italy. But as his life becomes more and more like an American movie, he’s unaware of the net closing in around him.
My Journey Through French Cinema
Bertrand Tavernier's personal journey through French cinema, from films he enjoyed as a boy to his own early career, told through portraits of key creative figures. (2016).
Oct 14
Paris, June 1940. The de Gaulle couple is confronted with the military and political collapse of France. Charles de Gaulle joins London while Yvonne, his wife, finds herself with her three children on the road of the exodus.
Oct 21
Laure Calamy (Netflix’s Call My Agent!) leads this Cannes-selected comedy as a 40-something primary school teacher who, due to an unexpected decision from her lover's wife, lands her on a six-day trek through the Cévennes mountains with a donkey named Patrick.
Oct 28
A young man decides to make his dream of becoming Miss France come true.
Nov 4
The Man In The Hat sets off from Marseilles in a small Fiat 500. On the seat beside him is a framed photograph of an unknown woman. Behind him is a 2CV into which is squeezed Five Bald Men. Why are they chasing him? And how can he shake them off?
Nov 11
Waiting for her boyfriend to join her on a country vacation, three months pregnant Daphne bonds with his cousin Maxime, and their shared intimacy brings them closer together into a full fledged love affair.
Nov 18
Oscar winner Juliette Binoche (The English Patient) leads this French comedy as a recent widow who takes over her and her late husband's housekeeping school, only to discover it's close to bankruptcy. Though it's a rough position to be in, it presents an opportunity to transform the training grounds for subservient housewives into an establishment that challenges social norms.
Dec 16
Eve used to be one of the most famous rose creators in the world. Today, her company is on the verge of bankruptcy. On top of that, her secretary Vera has hired three outcasts with absolutely no gardening skills. Though they have nothing in common, they come up with the most crazy plan that could change their lives forever...