Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

2021 French Film Festival Aotearoa Programme Now Available On Demand

Wednesday, 13 October 2021, 9:29 am
Press Release: French Film Festival

From today, film lovers can escape to France from the comfort of the couch as the French Film Festival Aotearoa goes digital with a brand new On Demand platform.

For the first time in its 15 year run, the French Film Festival Aotearoa - New Zealand’s second largest film festival - will have a second life online at ondemand.frenchfilmfestival.co.nz. The platform will enable cinephiles and Francophiles alike to access a broad selection of titles from the critically acclaimed 2021 FFFA programme (and more!) at their leisure.

Festival Director, Fergus Grady says: “The response to the 2021 French Film Festival Aotearoa after last year's hiatus was phenomenal. There’s no doubt that people still love the indulgence of going to the cinema. That said, with the current climate and viewing habits changing it feels right to be able to make these incredible films available to all of New Zealand to watch at their leisure. Through this platform, the French Film Festival Aotearoa, and its celebration of the crème de la crème of French cinema can continue year-round.”

There will be something for everyone when the first titles go live online on October 13, from the physiological thriller Appearances, comedy-drama A Friendly Tale and the 1960s classic Breathless, to name a few.

Prices will range from $5.99 - $9.99 per film rental. Customers will have 14 days from the time of purchase to view the film; and 48 hours to watch it once it is playing before it expires.

For more information:

On Demand: ondemand.frenchfilmfestival.co.nz 
Website: www.frenchfilmfestival.co.nz
Facebook: @FrenchFilmFestAotearoa
Instagram: @frenchfilmfestivalaotearoa

A bientôt! Vive le cinéma.

ON DEMAND SCHEDULE

The upcoming schedule for ondemand.frenchfilmfestival.co.nz is as follows:
 

Title

Synopsis

Oct 13

A Friendly Tale

A superb all-star quartet in stellar form leads the terrific new comedy of manners from Daniel Cohen, the story of life-long friends whose loyalties to each other are unexpectedly tested.

Appearances

In this psychological thriller, a ridiculed French woman in Vienna seeks to avenge her honor while concealing her efforts from the bourgeois community of fellow expatriates, where lies and slander reign.

Breathless

4K restoration of Jean-Luc Godard’s 1960 debut classic in which petty crook Michel is on the run after killing a cop. He takes refuge with Patricia, an American journalism student, and plans to collect a debt before escaping to Italy. But as his life becomes more and more like an American movie, he’s unaware of the net closing in around him.

My Journey Through French Cinema

Bertrand Tavernier's personal journey through French cinema, from films he enjoyed as a boy to his own early career, told through portraits of key creative figures. (2016).

Oct 14

De Gaulle

Paris, June 1940. The de Gaulle couple is confronted with the military and political collapse of France. Charles de Gaulle joins London while Yvonne, his wife, finds herself with her three children on the road of the exodus.

Oct 21

Antoinette in the Cévennes
 

Laure Calamy (Netflix’s Call My Agent!) leads this Cannes-selected comedy as a 40-something primary school teacher who, due to an unexpected decision from her lover's wife, lands her on a six-day trek through the Cévennes mountains with a donkey named Patrick.

Oct 28

Miss

A young man decides to make his dream of becoming Miss France come true.

Nov 4

The Man in the Hat

The Man In The Hat sets off from Marseilles in a small Fiat 500. On the seat beside him is a framed photograph of an unknown woman. Behind him is a 2CV into which is squeezed Five Bald Men. Why are they chasing him? And how can he shake them off?

Nov 11

Love Affairs

Waiting for her boyfriend to join her on a country vacation, three months pregnant Daphne bonds with his cousin Maxime, and their shared intimacy brings them closer together into a full fledged love affair.

Nov 18

How to Be a Good Wife

Oscar winner Juliette Binoche (The English Patient) leads this French comedy as a recent widow who takes over her and her late husband's housekeeping school, only to discover it's close to bankruptcy. Though it's a rough position to be in, it presents an opportunity to transform the training grounds for subservient housewives into an establishment that challenges social norms.

Dec 16

The Rose Maker

Eve used to be one of the most famous rose creators in the world. Today, her company is on the verge of bankruptcy. On top of that, her secretary Vera has hired three outcasts with absolutely no gardening skills. Though they have nothing in common, they come up with the most crazy plan that could change their lives forever...


PLUS: Night Shift, Skies of Lebanon, The Wedding Speech & more will be available on demand in 2022!

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from French Film Festival on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 