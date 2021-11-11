Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Countdown Project Lands New Fish Name In Māori Dictionary

Thursday, 11 November 2021, 11:43 am
Press Release: Countdown Supermarket

What’s in a name? Well, quite a lot if you’re a Deep Sea Cod that has spent centuries unnamed in te reo Māori, only to be thrust into the linguistic spotlight in 2021. Nau mai haere mai to the mighty Moramora!

Moramora or the Deep Sea Cod is the most recent addition to the official te reo dictionary, and its not-so meteoric rise through the ranks has come about due to an initiative between Countdown, te reo Māori advocacy group Ōkupu, and the Te Aka Māori Dictionary.

Earlier this month Countdown introduced joint te reo Māori and English language labelling on all its packaged New Zealand seafood products, a project spearheaded by Countdown team members who, through their own personal journeys with te reo, wanted to pay respect to Tangaroa and the fishermen or kaihao who provide their fresh seafood for all Kiwis to enjoy.

Countdown’s Director, Corporate Affairs, Safety and Sustainability, Kiri Hannifin says the initiative is part of the Countdown’s continued effort to incorporate te reo into everyday life in its stores.

“While we’ve had te reo signage in our stores for a number of years now, we are always looking for further opportunities to celebrate te reo and help make it part of the everyday language our team and our customers use. Our customers have increasingly seen te reo used in our communication with them and having te reo on our packaging too is a great next step,” says Kiri.

It was when project partner, Māori language advocate and co-founder of Ōkupu, Paraone Glyone was working on the translations, he discovered no te reo name for Deep Sea Cod existed.

“I checked and researched and could not find a Māori name for the fish - it feels like the one that got away!” says Paraone.

"Who knows, another name may come up that has been sitting within a hapū or whānau, but for now Moramora is the kupu,” he says.

Through a recently signed partnership with the Te Aka Māori Dictionary Ōkupu has special authorisation to add words to the official te reo dictionary, and Paraone had the honour of giving the Deep Sea Cod its new official te reo Māori name Moramora, which is adapted from its original scientific name Mora moro.

Moramora has now been officially added to the Te Aka Māori Dictionary, securing its place in te reo Māori for generations to come.

“While these might seem like mere labels, they have proven to be more than that. We know we have a role we can play in revitalising te reo, and we hope it can demonstrate to other businesses how easily it can be done, and why it’s important,” said Kiri.

“We’re incredibly proud of our mahi to bring te reo into everyday life and we’re looking forward to continuing to embrace this precious taonga,” she said.

 

There will be 22 bi-lingual labels in Countdown’s seafood range including:

Fish species name (English)Fish species name (Te Reo)
Blue mokiMoki
Blue warehouWarehou
Deep sea codMoramora
Blue codRāwaru
GemfishTīkati
GurnardKumukumu
HapukuHāpuku
HokiHoki
John DoryKuparu
KahawaiKahawai
New Zealand salmonHāmana
Lemon fishMakō
LingHokarari
MonkfishPūwhara
OysterTio
Red codHoka
ScallopsTipa
SnapperTāmure
TarakihiTarakihi
TrevallyAraara
Yellow-belly flounderPātiki tōtara
Sand flounderPātiki onepū

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Countdown Supermarket on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 