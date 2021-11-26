Trident Homes Announced As New Naming Rights Partner Of Tactix

The Tactix are delighted to announce a new major partnership with Trident Homes who have extended their support to become the naming rights partner for the next three years.

The 2020 and 2021 ANZ Premiership grand finalists will be known as Trident Homes Tactix with the partnership finalised ahead of the team’s build-up to their 2022 campaign, which begins next week.

Trident Homes is a New Zealand based home builder – with franchises covering several major regions and steadily growing – priding themselves with their commitment to home-building innovation. With many years of real estate building experience, Trident Homes specialise in building innovative modern homes with customers’ thoughts in mind.

Trident Homes Tactix General Manager Haidee Stratford said they were thrilled to have Trident Homes on board as the new naming rights partners.

“We are incredibly proud to have Trident Homes as an important part of our Tactix family,” she said. “They are a nationwide business who, at their core, align with the Tactix’ values of caring for their community and setting the bar high when it comes to performance.

“We’re really looking forward to working alongside Trident Homes over the coming years and the growth opportunities this partnership brings.”

Trident Homes Managing Directors Neil Hawker and David Pickles said they were excited to put their support behind the Tactix.

“We have watched the Tactix grow as a club and as a team over the years, and we’re looking forward to joining them for the next steps in their journey,” Hawker said.

“This is a significant step for us, and it is something we are very proud of – supporting a much-loved New Zealand sport.”

Pickles agreed and said they were passionate about backing New Zealand’s number one sport for women.

“Netball’s strength is its ability to connect to the community and that was something that attracted us to the Tactix,” he said.

“The Trident Homes Tactix have firmly cemented themselves as one of the leading teams in the ANZ Premiership and we’re excited about what the future holds.”



The Trident Homes Tactix begin their pre-season preparation from 29 November as they build towards their 2022 ANZ Premiership opener against the Steel in Christchurch on 13 March.

