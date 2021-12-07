Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Silo 2022 Programme: The Time For Lively Conversation Is Now

Tuesday, 7 December 2021, 6:56 pm
Press Release: Silo Theatre

Silo Theatre is proud to announce its 2022 programme, marking a triumphant 25 years in the performing arts industry of Aotearoa. Silo’s legacy of offering audiences the very best in cutting-edge writing and performance in contemporary theatre is celebrated with four works setting the stage for vibrant, necessary and provocative conversations.

Storytelling that is politically charged, genre and form-busting and amplifies unique voices from Aotearoa and the world: Silo’s 2022 Programme has all of the good stuff that makes contemporary theatre an essential entertainment and cultural experience of the moment - as we consider individual and collective responsibility towards creating a better future.

Art making has always been about imagining a better world, and our plays in 2022 have a lot to say about that. These works are fractured, genre-bending, adventurous and pulsing with restless energy. They are stories that take aim at ossified power structures refusing to budge and make way for new ways of seeing.” – Sophie Roberts, Artistic Director

First up, in partnership with the Auckland Arts Festival, is LIVE LIVE CINEMA: NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD playing at the wonderfully chic Hollywood, Avondale next March. In this heart-pounding collision of cinema, theatre and music, George Romero’s seminal 1968 film is given a new lease of life with an original sound design and score by creator Leon Radojkovic. Performers Hayley Sproull and Jack Buchanan are set to unleash hilarious multi-dimensional performances as they attempt to voice nearly every character and create every sound effect live.

Hailed by critics as a manifesto for the modern horror, Night of the Living Dead sees a group of strangers trapped in a farmhouse, fending off a horde of flesh-eating zombies. An allegory for America in the 60s with enduring relevance today - a society eating itself from within - this unlikely revival takes you deep into the belly of the beast for an exhilarating theatrical experience.

Following Live Live Cinema: Night of the Living Dead, Silo returns to its old stomping ground at Basement Theatre with the powerhouse arrival of writer Jasmin Lee-Jones with SEVEN METHODS OF KILLING KYLIE JENNER. Responding to the news that Kylie Jenner has become the youngest ‘self-made’ billionaire in history, writer Jasmine Lee-Jones’ emphatic script explores what it means to be terminally online. Told in the episodic, bite-sized, meme-centric social media language of Gen Z, the dichotomy of charming emojis to toxic and very instant replies demonstrates the perils and power of this way of communicating.

Premiering at London’s Royal Court Theatre in 2019 and receiving the Critics’ Circle Award for Most Promising Playwright and the Stage Debut Award for Best Writer, Lee-Jones’ seven methods of killing kylie jenner is a knife-sharp two-hander, deftly dissecting the politics of friendship, cancel culture, colourism and cultural appropriation. Silo welcomes emerging director Keagan Carr Fransch to the whānau to helm this production.

Directed by Silo’s Artistic Director Sophie Roberts, THE WRITER brings the company back to Q Theatre’s Rangatira in September. Following its incendiary London premiere in 2018, Ella Hickson’s masterpiece takes ferocious aim at sexual politics in the theatre. The story follows the meeting of a young writer and director: she’s furious about his latest play, calling it lazy, sexist and profane. He gets a kick out of arguing with her. He flirts. He condescends. He even offers her a job. But she wants more than he can possibly offer. She wants to change the world. And the world is about to change around her.

Born out of the #metoo movement, Hickson is fearless in her writing which smashes genre and form to make us consider the dirty business of making art. Yes, the work has teeth, but under the directorship of Sophie Roberts: “The Writer doesn’t seek to alienate audiences but open up a discussion. If we want the stories we tell to be impactful and transformative, theatre itself has to fundamentally change and be willing to expose the patriarchal history our artform is built upon. The Writer does this in a way that feels inventive, sophisticated and uniquely bold.” says Roberts.

Completing the 2022 season in November is the world premiere of up-and-coming NZ playwright Nahyeon Lee with THE FIRST PRIME-TIME ASIAN SITCOM. When a television network commissions the creation of the first all-Asian sitcom, the burden weighs heavy on its creatives. Couched in gags, canned laughter and breaking down walls with a sledgehammer of theatrical splendour, this is a bold new work directed by Arts Laureate and award-winning Director Ahi Karunaharan, examining race and representation in contemporary Aotearoa in three genre-defying parts.

Silo are thrilled to have the opportunity to present Nahyeon Lee's debut play. Whilst The First Prime-Time Asian Sitcom digs at racism in Aotearoa, it does so with the barb of dark comic genius that’s clever, probing and anarchically cheeky.

For more information visit: silotheatre.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Silo Theatre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 