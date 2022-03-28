Recognising Student And Youth Volunteers

Student Volunteer Week 2022: Give-Takoha | Grow-Whakatipu | Connect-Tūhono runs nationwide from 4-10 April 2022.

Student Volunteer Week recognises the tens of thousands of students and youth who connect, give and grow through volunteering, mahi aroha and social action. Their contribution has an enormous impact on communities and causes

“Many young people have stepped up to fill the gap during the last two years of the Covid pandemic, in response to social need such as grocery deliveries for those isolating or providing friendship to older people,” says Michelle Kitney, Chief Executive of Volunteering New Zealand.

“Student volunteers add real value to their community and also benefit personally. By giving to a community or cause, student volunteers grow and flourish. They gain skills, experience and connections and create change within their communities,” adds Michelle Kitney.

Students, universities, schools, and organisations all around New Zealand will be marking #SVW2022 to recognise student volunteers and connect young people with opportunities to get involved in volunteering.

Volunteering New Zealand is supporting The MicroVolunteering Collective’s ‘Micro Moments for Macro Change’ conference on 14 April.

“This is a great initiative where for as little as one hour people can do an activity from their own home which collectively will have a big impact for causes such as the SPCA and Good Bitches Baking.

“Young people want to volunteer and make a difference and there are endless opportunities for them to engage,” Michelle says.

For information on how to get involved with #SVW2022 visit www.studentvolunteerweek.nz

© Scoop Media