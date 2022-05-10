Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra Announces World Premiere For 10 June Performance

The Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra (APO) has announced significant changes to its upcoming NZ Herald Premier Series concert on Friday 10 June.

“We are thrilled to announce that audiences can now look forward to joining us for the world premiere of NZ Arts Laureate, Dame Gillian Whitehead’s work Tai timu, tai pari for Violin and Orchestra” says Barbara Glaser, Chief Executive of APO.

This work will headline our concert and replaces the previously advertised programme featuring Norwegian Trumpeter Tine Ting Helseth. Unfortunately, Tine is not able to travel to New Zealand at this time as she is recovering from cancer treatment, but we look forward to hosting her New Zealand debut at a later date” explains Glaser.

“This unforeseen scheduling change has given us the perfect moment to showcase this major new commission from Dame Gillian and to give this first performance in a forum that reflects its significance to our orchestra and to Aotearoa.”

The APO-commissioned work was originally scheduled to be premiered in September 2021, but became one of the many events cancelled due to the Auckland lockdown.

Tai timu, tai pari was written specially for, and is dedicated to, the APO’s own Concertmaster Andrew Beer. Andrew will perform alongside his APO colleagues as the featured soloist in this inaugural performance.

© Scoop Media

