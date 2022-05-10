Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra Announces World Premiere For 10 June Performance

Tuesday, 10 May 2022, 4:26 pm
Press Release: Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra

The Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra (APO) has announced significant changes to its upcoming NZ Herald Premier Series concert on Friday 10 June.

“We are thrilled to announce that audiences can now look forward to joining us for the world premiere of NZ Arts Laureate, Dame Gillian Whitehead’s work Tai timu, tai pari for Violin and Orchestra” says Barbara Glaser, Chief Executive of APO.

This work will headline our concert and replaces the previously advertised programme featuring Norwegian Trumpeter Tine Ting Helseth. Unfortunately, Tine is not able to travel to New Zealand at this time as she is recovering from cancer treatment, but we look forward to hosting her New Zealand debut at a later date” explains Glaser.

“This unforeseen scheduling change has given us the perfect moment to showcase this major new commission from Dame Gillian and to give this first performance in a forum that reflects its significance to our orchestra and to Aotearoa.”

The APO-commissioned work was originally scheduled to be premiered in September 2021, but became one of the many events cancelled due to the Auckland lockdown.

Tai timu, tai pari was written specially for, and is dedicated to, the APO’s own Concertmaster Andrew Beer. Andrew will perform alongside his APO colleagues as the featured soloist in this inaugural performance.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 