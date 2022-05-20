Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Shifting Grounds Wins The 2022 Ernest Scott Prize

Friday, 20 May 2022, 5:02 pm
Press Release: Bridget Williams Books

Lucy Mackintosh’s acclaimed book, Shifting Grounds: Deep Histories of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland, was last night jointly awarded the 2022 Ernest Scott Prize for History.

The prestigious prize is awarded annually to the most distinguished written contribution to the history of Australia or New Zealand, or to the history of colonisation. Lucy Mackintosh shares the award with Janet McCalman for her book Vandemonium: The Repressed History of Colonial Victoria.

Shifting Grounds provides a rare historical assessment of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland's past, with findings and stories that deepen understanding of New Zealand history. Richly illustrated, the book explores histories across three iconic landscapes: Pukekawa/Auckland Domain, Maungakiekie/One Tree Hill and the Ōtuataua Stonefields at Ihumātao.

The judges commented that:

"This beautifully produced, absorbing book is a treat to read. Through a combination of evocative prose, clarity of argument and well-chosen images, Lucy Mackintosh delivers immersive deep histories of three Auckland sites and its peoples with care and compassion … She brings places into life from multiple perspectives, arguing that material and human worlds are agents of history. In Shifting Grounds, Auckland’s landscapes are saturated with power and domination as well as delicate human stories that reveal histories of connection across deep time."

On receiving the award, Mackintosh stated:

"I am absolutely thrilled to be awarded the Ernest Scott Prize for 2022, alongside the co-winner Janet McCalman. It is a huge honour to be amongst the recipients of this award, many of whom have profoundly influenced my own work. I would like to acknowledge the other excellent and important books on the shortlist, and I thank the University of Melbourne for supporting this prize."

"I am delighted that Shifting Grounds: Deep Histories of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland has resonated both within and beyond Aotearoa New Zealand."

Shifting Grounds has had a major impact since publication in November 2021, reprinting two weeks after release and finding readers nationwide. The book was recently shortlisted for the Booksellers Aotearoa New Zealand Award for Illustrated Non-Fiction at the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards.

