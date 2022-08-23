New Zealand’s Justine Ó Gadhra-Sharp And Elenor Rayner

‘Walking On Air’ is the sultry, serpentine new promo single lifted from Justine Ó Gadhra-Sharp’s debut EP, Sídhe. The brand-new Robots In Love Remix by Elenor Rayner is released today, accompanied by the original Sídhe EP version. Justine and Elenor are each based between Tasman and Dunedin, in New Zealand’s South Island, Te Waipounamu.

“Both versions are available, with the original in the style of Siouxsie and the Banshees from the 90s, reflective and flowing with an emphasis on the beats, delicate and questioning. This remix takes this track and makes it ten times sexier, looping, gliding and constricting like a boa snake... Sensuous and tantric until the end. The original is sweet but the remix takes this song to a new level of va-voom... These two Muses are a worth every penny to be heard together.” – Adele Sinnamon, Onyx Music Reviews

Justine Ó Gadhra-Sharp earned her reputation on New Zealand’s underground circuit between the 1990s and early 2000s as a formidable frontwoman, drummer / percussionist, and performance artist with dark, noisy, experimental post-industrial / no wave / ritual ambient acts Flinch (1997-1999), DiS (1998-2000), and Pulchritude (1998-2006), among others. Justine’s solo debut, the Sídhe EP (February 2022), revealed her own leanings towards seductive Avant-cabaret and dark electronic pop, and introduced her to an international audience.

Elenor Rayner alias Robots In Love is a world-renowned Australian-born / now New Zealand-based electro-industrial dance musician, producer, and prolific remix artist. Elenor is best known for her previous solo output as Sobriquet / Sobriquet Nation (1998-2016); as a long-standing member of notorious industrial outfit Snog (1999-present); and as one half of Melbourne duo The Crystalline Effect (2002-2014). She has toured the world, receiving acclaim from Rolling Stone, Revolver, Side-Line, Hard Wired and untold others.

Of her latest Robots In Love Remix of ‘Walking On Air’, Elenor says:

“I’m always drawn to beautifully sad songs, and I loved the production of ‘Walking On Air’. With my remix, I wanted to sink deeper into the emotion, then gently lift out of it, so that by the end of the song you feel uplifted from the melancholy. Like, by the end of the track there are broken parts of you that have been smoothed over. You have to go into the melancholy to be healed by it.”

Justine Ó Gadhra-Sharp adds:

“On first listen, I was struck most of all by what Elenor must have heard in the original song to create this beautiful remix. It showcases aspects of my song that I just hadn’t heard before. Her reimagining proves that when different creative perspectives collide, something truly unique emerges.”

‘Walking On Air’ is released today via Bandcamp, Spotify, YouTube and all major streaming services.

