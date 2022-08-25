Werk It At The Turner Centre This October!

Are you ready for this Northland! 'WERK IT' is an all-new, high-energy, acrobatic comedy romp and it is coming to the Turner Centre, Kerikeri this October.

Celebrating spandex, high-vis, vitality and vigour – 'WERK IT' by Circus Trick Tease received nightly standing ovations in it’s debut season across the ditch and sell out performances at Edinburgh Fringe. Combining never seen before acrobatic feats and jaw dropping skill, this show is the buzz of the town wherever it lands.

It’s the low carb love-child of a tradie, a spin instructor and a cross-fit fiend. 'WERK IT' is a riot of colour and movement - big tricks delivered by an all-star cast with more sass and swagger than a TLC videoclip.

Featuring outrageous circus by Australia’s hottest acrobats, including award-winning Vincent van Berkel (Can’t Face), hula hoop sensation Lisa Lottie (Neon), manipulation idol Richard Sullivan (Jugg Life), real life strong woman Cassia Jamieson (NICA) and fierce as hell Malia Walsh (Circus Trick Tease).

“It is fantastic to be working with Jacman Entertainment to bring exciting and quirky new styles of programming to Kerikeri” said Gerry Paul, General Manager of the Turner Centre. “Werk It has been a hit at arts festivals internationally and we’re delighted to secure it in the Far North as part of our vision to expand our programme and push the boundaries of what we might normally expect to see at the Centre"

“The success of our recent festivals, such as Matariki Pēwhairangi, have shown that there is an appetite in the region for more high quality entertainment, arts and culture experiences” explains Jackie Sanders, Director of Jacman Entertainment, “This show is the first in a series of diverse new events we are bringing to the Turner Centre, it’s a bit naughty and it’s lots of fun, just what we need!”

Circus Trick Tease create shows that are equal parts skill, thrill and comedy. This over-the-top ensemble will be hip thrusting their way into an Aerobics style fever dream all night long!

Get the crew together and join us for the pre-show party in the bar with our fabulous DJ, CeeKay. Tickets are on sale now from the Turner Centre and Jacman Entertainment with limited earlybirds only $39+ bf and Group discounts available.

For further info and bookings go to:



www.turnercentre.co.nz or www.jacman.co.nz

CHECK OUT THE VIDEO HERE

HIGH RES IMAGES

[NOTE: Offensive language. Sexual content. Nudity. Strobe Lighting]

“Circus acrobatic masterpiece of sass” - All About Entertainment

“Dripping with sexy tongue-in-cheek camp” - Theatre People

“Laugh out loud hilarious” - See Do Eat Review

“Come for the hilarity and Jane Fonda workout video vibe, stay for the truly breathtaking circus skills” - Upside Adelaide

Winner – People’s Choice Award – Melbourne Fringe 2018

Winner – Sell Out Show – Edinburgh Fringe 2016, 2017, 2019



© Scoop Media

