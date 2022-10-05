Marlon Williams +Dimension DJ Set Join The South Island’s Biggest New Year's Festival

Acclaimed Aotearoa singer/songwriter Marlon Williams, and one of the UK's most unique electronic music artists, Dimension (DJ Set), are today announced to perform Rhythm & Alps 2022.

The New Year's Eve lineup on the festival's Alpine Stage has also been released, and December 31 in Wanaka sees a stacked, not to be missed programme featuring; Molly Payton, Marlon Williams, Sampa The Great, Dope Lemon, King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, KORA and Dimension (DJ Set).

This year, the influential festival Log Cabin takeovers will be presented by wāhine and non-binary agency Sugar & Spice on December 30, and Aotearoa's most respected house and techno label Beat And Path on New Year's Eve.

The 2022 festival is undergoing some epic updates to its stages, the notorious Fridge is getting a makeover and relaunching as the Boombox and the iconic Buddha stage is taking a rest. The electronic Wild Things is being rebranded as Sonarchy and will be New Zealand's most dynamic new stage incorporating video and laser mapping, a first for Aotearoa. This unique design will measure 28m wide and 11m high, and is set to include performance aerialists and pole dancers. Think a degree of luxury boarding on debauchery.

The three-day music and camping festival opens in the afternoon on Thursday, December 29 2022, when 10,000 partygoers and 6,000 campers will stream in over the iconic Cardrona river. From when the gates open until the last act finishes in the wee hours of Sunday, January 1 2023, Rhythm & Alps will be filled with thousands of good humans for the hottest kiwi summer indulgence in music and celebration.

The 2022 festival lineup consists of 40+ incredible and diverse artists, including; Andy C, Chase And Status, Concord Dawn, Cosmo's Midnight, Dimension (DJ Set), Dope Lemon, Friction, Halfqueen, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Kora, Marlon Williams, Molly Payton, Paige Julia, Sampa The Great and many more, making Rhythm & Alps the strongest New Years line up in Aotearoa.

