Gold Award For Wairau Māori Art Gallery – Te Huarewa Toi Wairau Māori

“Wairau Māori Art Gallery – Te Huarewa Toi Wairau Māori - is delighted to receive the Qualmark Sustainable Tourism Gold Level Certification.

Qualmark Gold recognises the Gallery’s unique role as a Māori tourism experience in Whangārei, Northland, Aotearoa and internationally”, said Elizabeth Ellis CNZM, Chair of the Wairau Māori Art Gallery Charitable Trust.

“Profiling the very best of contemporary Māori art in the context of the first ever public Māori art gallery anywhere, located within the Hundertwasser Art Centre in Whangārei, is the key to our success and we are proud to be acknowledged, along with the Hundertwasser Art Centre and Whangārei Art Museum, as meeting Qualmark’s criteria.

The Hundertwasser Art Centre with Wairau Māori Art Gallery opened officially to the public in February 2022 – just 9 months ago – so Gold certification represents a significant achievement within a very short time frame.

As well as creating a unique Māori cultural experience we see the Wairau Māori Art Gallery’s purpose as being to profile Māori artists while creating an enhanced awareness of career options within the Māori creative arts and arts administration sectors.

Achievements such as Qualmark Gold are important for all Māori”, said Ellis.



Location: Wairau Māori Art Gallery, Hundertwasser Art Centre, Whangārei

www.wairaumaoriartgallery.co.nz

© Scoop Media

