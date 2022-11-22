Tactix Return To Timaru For Pre-season Hit-out With Steel



Trident Homes Tactix’ fans will have an opportunity to see their new-look team in action in Timaru in February in what will be their only public pre-season hit-out in the South Island before the start of the 2023 ANZ Premiership.

The Tactix will host the Southern Steel for two matches in Timaru on 10 and 11 February at The Southern Trust Events Centre where their new recruits, including English international Laura Malcolm, shooter Aliyah Dunn and defender Greer Sinclair will be with the side. They will also welcome back Jane Watson (new mother) and Karin Burger (foot fracture) who will spearhead the Tactix’ defensive end.

The trip south follows their successful venture to Timaru two years ago for a similar pre-season event with the Steel – the town is the Tactix’ most southern venue within its zone and close enough for their netball neighbours to travel to – and Tactix General Manager Haidee Stratford said they were delighted to have Fulton Hogan and Venture Timaru supporting the team for the two matches.

“Due to next year’s World Cup in South Africa we have a limited window for pre-season matches, so we’re excited to be able to bring our game to the Tactix regions and our fans in Timaru and are extremely grateful to Fulton Hogan and Venture Timaru for making it happen,” she said.

“Fans will have a unique opportunity to see our new-look team in action for the first time and help us launch our 2023 ANZ Premiership campaign in style.”

Stratford said the chance to see some of their netball heroes up close was a highlight for those fans who caught the Tactix in pre-season action when they last visited Timaru in 2021.

“Our players certainly enjoy engaging with our supporters from different regions and we’re looking forward to introducing the newest members of the Tactix to our wider family and showing them around the region.”

Tactix Head Coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek said the pre-season matches against the Steel would be an important part of their Premiership build-up.

“We’re looking forward to getting that intensity with our game play out on court that comes with taking on our southern neighbours, and also catching up with Tactix supporters from the Timaru region,” she said.

“There will be limited opportunities in the pre-season, so we have to ensure we make the most of our time in Timaru.”

A ‘Train with the Tactix’ session will be held from mid-day on the Saturday where young netballers will have the opportunity to learn from some of the Tactix players – registrations for the event will open next month.

Tickets will go on sale for both the Friday and Saturday matches in December on Eventfinda. Sign up to the team Tactix e-newsletter to be the first to hear about all of the Tactix news.

The Trident Homes Tactix open their 2023 ANZ Premiership campaign against the Stars in Auckland on 6 March and play their first home game on 12 March against the Mystics at Christchurch Arena.

© Scoop Media

