Brand New Local Series Sik Fan Lah! Coming To Tvnz This February

We are excited to celebrate the 2023 Lunar New Year with the announcement of Sik Fan Lah!, a brand new local series coming to TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+ this February.

Sik Fan Lah! is a culinary adventure across Aotearoa uncovering hilarious and hearty stories of modern Kiwi-Chinese life through a universal love of food. When it’s time to eat, we say Sik Fan Lah!

Each week, the action-packed six episode series sets off with a different Kiwi-Chinese host, journeying to the far corners of our country to chase new takes on classic dishes and the secret recipes only true insiders know. Whether it’s a 65 kilogram whole roast pig, claypot rice cooked in the Otago goldfields, or geothermal Chinese pāua in Rotorua – there’s plenty to make your mouth water but the spiciest part is in the intimate tales shared between mouthfuls.

The series’ hosts include, 'Masterchef 2022' and barista champion Sam Low; Wellington coffee entrepreneurs the Evil Twins (Natalie & Stephanie Chin); Black Fern star Tyla Nathan-Wong; Dunedin’s Royal Albatross Centre Wildlife educator Janice Chi Fen Huang; Meme Queen Abigail Masengi and award-winning playwright Nathan Joe.

Jess Wong, Producer of Sik Fan Lah! says, “Food is a universal language, it speaks to people of family, gathering together and traditions. It transcends barriers and is a tasty way to educate and expose people to new cultures.”

“My upbringing was centred around food and Sik Fan Lah! has been a beautiful journey to explore the many layers of Chinese identity throughout Aotearoa New Zealand and what better time to announce the show with our bellies still full from the Lunar New Year’s eve feasts over the weekend.”

Sik Fan Lah! will launch on TVNZ 1 on Sunday 12 February at 10am and online on TVNZ+.

Episode Two Host:s Natalie and Stephanie Chin (Evil Twins)

© Scoop Media

