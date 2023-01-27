Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

A History Of Te Tiriti For All New Zealanders By Dame Claudia Orange, One Of Our Most Distinguished Historians

Friday, 27 January 2023, 2:00 pm
Press Release: Bridget Williams Books

The Treaty of Waitangi/Te Tiriti o Waitangi is a central document in New Zealand history.

This meticulously updated new edition of The Story of a Treaty/He Korero Tiriti takes us from the signing of the Treaty in 1840, through the debates and struggles of the nineteenth century, to the gathering political momentum of recent decades.

Explaining the role of Te Tiriti up to the present day, the rich historical narrative is coupled with new material on recent developments like the official Matariki public holiday and the commemoration of the New Zealand Wars.

With the new history curriculum sparking fresh interest in our past, Dame Claudia Orange’s concise and heavily illustrated introduction to Te Tiriti provides a superb resource for future generations.

