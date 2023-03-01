New Zealand Archaeology Week 2023

From April 22nd to April 30th New Zealand’s national celebration of archaeology, heritage and the past is back with a fantastic line up of events happening around the country. Co-ordinated by the New Zealand Archaeological Association, events include talks (both online and in person), heritage walks, workshops, special exhibitions and community days. There is even a baking competition (open to everyone)!

The aim of Archaeology Week is to increase public awareness of archaeology in New Zealand by highlighting the many and varied activities carried out by archaeologists working here and abroad. Ultimately, the NZAA want to bring archaeology to the public and to tell our country’s story. Promoting our archaeological heritage increases public recognition, leading to greater appreciation and protection of this fragile record of our past.

Information on what is happening in your area can be found on the NZAA’s website – www.nzarchaeology.org and you can follow all the action on social media, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or use the #nzarchweek2023.

About the NZAA

The New Zealand Archaeological Association is a volunteer organisation that works to promote research and teaching in archaeology, strengthen links between professional archaeologists and non-professionals, as well as encourage conservation of archaeological sites within New Zealand. We lobby on behalf of our members, and work alongside local government, Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga and the Department of Conservation.

Archaeology in New Zealand

New Zealand has a short but dynamic history of settlement, characterised by rapid environmental and cultural change. Archaeological sites in New Zealand relate the story of the first settlers from Eastern Polynesia around 1300 AD, the development of a unique New Zealand Māori culture within a few generations, and the 19th century settlement by European, Chinese and other immigrants. These sites inform us of New Zealand's domestic, maritime, military, industrial and farming history.

For more information, interviews and questions please contact the President of the NZAA, Lynda Walters at president@nzarchaeology.org

