Robinhood Stars Shoot To Record Win With Steel Success

Tuesday, 14 March 2023, 5:54 am
Press Release: Robinhood Stars

 Robinood Stars defeated Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel 74-40 in Auckland.

13 March, 2023

The Robinhood Stars have continued their hot run of form, with a dominant 74-40 ANZ Premiership victory over the Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel in Auckland.

The 34 goal triumph is the Stars' biggest win in their history and the 74 goals is the highest amount they've scored in a single game.

Buoyed from their superb win over the Avis Magic on Saturday, the Stars showed no signs of fatigue early, as they got to work in the defensive end and built a healthy lead in the first quarter - ahead by seven goals.

While it wasn't a perfect quarter, the Stars showed ruthless intent and were flawless inside the shooting circle, while working hard for ball throughout.

The connection between Gina Crampton and Maia Wilson continued to flourish in the second quarter, with Wilson enjoying a perfect shooting performance in the second quarter, as the Stars extended their lead, up 35-18 at half-time.

Celebrating her 50th ANZ Premiership game, Elle Temu was at her disruptive best, making seven gains and three intercepts in the first half and forming a formidable partnership with goal defence Holly Fowler who also contributed with three gains of her own.

The Stars never took the foot off the throttle in the second half, with precision play and suffocating defence allowing them to keep climbing up the scoreboard.

Maia Wilson finished the game with an impressive 59 successful shots from 61 attempts, the most she's scored in a single game in her career.

Centre Mila Reuelu-Buchanan was razor sharp all match, fighting for ball and contributing with 28 goal assists

Temu finished a memorable milestone game with four intercepts and nine gains as she showed why she's one of the premier defenders in the competition. 

The Stars are at home yet again when they host the Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse on Sunday afternoon at Bruce Pulman Arena. 
 

Official Result:
Robinhood Stars: 74
Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel: 40 

