Making A Roar Memorable For The Right Reasons

Thousands of hunters across Aotearoa are gearing up for the annual Roar hunting season. While most of them typically make great memories out in the bush, some have a very different experience which can have lasting effects on themselves and those around them.

The NZ Mountain Safety Council (MSC) and ACC both agree that nearly all Roar hunting-related injuries are preventable. That’s why they have partnered together on a hunting specific 'Have a Hmmm’ campaign with the aim of encouraging behaviour change in a way that will improve hunters’ safety and reduce preventable injuries.

According to ACC data analysed by MSC, 14,632 hunting-related ACC injury claims have been lodged over a 10-year period ending June 2022. This is an annual average of 1,463 claims, or when considered against hunting participation, about one injury claim for every 143 adult hunters. Of these, 61% are classified as minor injuries, 28% moderate, and 11% severe. Severe injuries accounted for the majority of all costs, at over 20 times as much as minor and moderate claims.

The collaborative safety campaign portrays two scenarios at different stages of a hunt, where a father and son’ hunting trips have been cut short due to an injury. These examples, based on real-life common injury claims, highlight what can happen on a Roar hunt if planning and preparation is not taken seriously. For them, it’s the moment to stop and have a think before making a decision, and consider, ‘what happens if I get harmed?’

The campaign promotes seven key hunting safety tips that have been developed based on real injury causation analysis. They are: Research the area and have a backup plan, check the weather and be prepared for it to change, pack a rain jacket and shelter just in case, tell a mate your plans before you go, check in with your mates regularly, take a map and keep track of your movements, and watch your footing and take your time.

ACC injury prevention programme leader James Whitaker says the agency has partnered with MSC on the targeted injury prevention campaign because it wants Kiwis to lead full, exciting, and injury-free lives.

“When someone gets injured while hunting, it doesn’t just affect them,” Whitaker says.

“There can be many flow-on effects for their friends, family, and many others.”

Whitaker says while ACC is here to help people recover when they get injured, it’s better for everyone if injuries are prevented in the first place.

He says hunters can help reduce the chance of being injured by taking the time to ‘have a hmmm’; researching the area they plan to hunt in; and having a good back-up plan.

“It’s important to check the weather and be prepared for it to change; pack a raincoat and survival blanket just in case; and tell people where you’re going and when you plan to be back.”

Whitaker says a lot of accidents happen when people are tired and drop their concentration, so it’s important to be sensible, take breaks, keep well fed and hydrated, and don’t push it if you’re not feeling up to it.

MSC Chief Executive Mike Daisley says the collaboration with ACC supports MSC’s ongoing efforts to ensure hunters make it home safely.

“We want to continue to encourage safe hunting practices, and we are excited to get onboard ACC’s Have a Hmmm philosophy as it aligns perfectly with our existing approach to prevention and safety messaging.

“We also hold strong value in fellow hunters and trampers sharing their experiences for others to learn from, and this campaign perfectly fits with that,” Daisley says.

“It’s not just a positive mindset that stops you getting injured, it’s also about taking time to think about your actions as a hunter and consider the possible consequences.

Daisley says other Have a Hmmm moments include checking in with your hunting mates and making decisions together, take a map and keep track of your movements, and avoid slips and falls by watching your footing. So, get out there this Roar and enjoy it, safely.”

