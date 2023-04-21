Top Judges For The 2023 IHC Art Awards

Judges Tim Walker, Mark Hutchins-Pond and Elizabeth Caldwell, bring enormous experience and understanding of art in Aotearoa New Zealand to this year’s IHC Art Awards.

Tim Walker is an Auckland-based arts and culture consultant with more than three decades experience in the art gallery sector. This will be Tim’s fourth time judging and he says the IHC Art Awards are a real highlight for him.

“It’s the fresh and often totally unexpected work the artists create. And the beautiful energy the process always brings in buckets - from the initial selection through to the awards event.”

Mark Hutchins-Pond has extensive art sector expertise acquired over three decades of studying, writing, presenting, critiquing, and championing the best contemporary fine art in the country. He is currently an art specialist at Webbs after a decade as the contemporary art lead curator at the Pātaka Art+Museum in Porirua.

Elizabeth Caldwell is currently Te Ringa Auaha, Director Art & Heritage at Experience Wellington, with responsibility for the oversight of the conceptual content of the exhibitions at all its sites, including City Gallery Wellington Te Whare Toi and Wellington Museum.

