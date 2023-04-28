Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Silo Theatre Welcomes Back Tim Blake Into Executive Director Role

Friday, 28 April 2023, 5:22 am
Press Release: Silo Theatre

Silo Theatre is thrilled to be welcoming Tim Blake into its Executive Director role after his decade-long association with the company.

An experienced and highly accomplished arts producer and marketer, Tim first joined Silo in 2012 as Marketing & Communications Manager, during which time he was responsible for managing brand, audience development and event campaign marketing over a five-year period.

More recently, Tim has contributed to Silo in a governance capacity, having been appointed a Trustee on the Silo Board in 2022.

Silo Chair Rosabel Tan says it is thrilling to welcome Tim Blake back into a leadership role in the Silo whānau, this time as our Executive Director. ’He knows the history of the company intimately and this informs his vision for its future — a vision which is so immensely exciting.’

‘Through the many roles he has occupied, Tim has demonstrated a deep understanding of the arts and cultural sector and an unending commitment to not only the development of incredible performance but to the development of incredible artists. We are really excited about Tim working alongside Sophie to lead Silo into its next chapter.’

Tim says ’Silo Theatre means a great deal to me. It’s where my love for the Aotearoa performing arts industry began and where I discovered my professional calling. To now have the opportunity to return and co-lead the next chapter of Silo’s work with incredible artists and practitioners is a true honour. I can’t wait to create unforgettable live performing arts experiences for our audiences together.’

Tim will take over the role from outgoing ED Chloe Weavers, who is pursuing other projects and interests, and continuing to drive impact through her producing practice with a focus on community-based and socially engaged work. The Silo whānau thank Chloe for her strong and determined leadership during a highly challenging period for the arts nationally and internationally.

Tim will commence work in his new role on Monday 12 June.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Silo Theatre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Lucy Cooper: Wellington Scrabble Club On The Move

After 4 years at the Vogelmorn Bowling Club, members of the word game club will now exchange tiles and balance their racks at Victoria Bridge Club in Thorndon. More>>

Howard Davis: Dave Flynn's Airs & Graces


The NZSQ celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a wonderful assortment of Irish reels, jigs, polkas, and contemporary pieces lead by guitarist and composer Dave Flynn and an assortment of traditional musicians. More>>



WOMAD: The Garifuna Collective

With infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and a deep sense of rich musical tradition, this band from Belize supplies a fascinating and unique Afro-Caribbean Creole sound. More>>

WOMAD: Mdou Moctar

The shifting sands of the Sahara desert have birthed many wonders, but the Hendrix Of The Sahara has traveled on the wind further and faster than any other. More>>

WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour

At sixty-five, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at this year's festival. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 