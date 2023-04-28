Silo Theatre Welcomes Back Tim Blake Into Executive Director Role

Silo Theatre is thrilled to be welcoming Tim Blake into its Executive Director role after his decade-long association with the company.

An experienced and highly accomplished arts producer and marketer, Tim first joined Silo in 2012 as Marketing & Communications Manager, during which time he was responsible for managing brand, audience development and event campaign marketing over a five-year period.

More recently, Tim has contributed to Silo in a governance capacity, having been appointed a Trustee on the Silo Board in 2022.

Silo Chair Rosabel Tan says it is thrilling to welcome Tim Blake back into a leadership role in the Silo whānau, this time as our Executive Director. ’He knows the history of the company intimately and this informs his vision for its future — a vision which is so immensely exciting.’

‘Through the many roles he has occupied, Tim has demonstrated a deep understanding of the arts and cultural sector and an unending commitment to not only the development of incredible performance but to the development of incredible artists. We are really excited about Tim working alongside Sophie to lead Silo into its next chapter.’

Tim says ’Silo Theatre means a great deal to me. It’s where my love for the Aotearoa performing arts industry began and where I discovered my professional calling. To now have the opportunity to return and co-lead the next chapter of Silo’s work with incredible artists and practitioners is a true honour. I can’t wait to create unforgettable live performing arts experiences for our audiences together.’

Tim will take over the role from outgoing ED Chloe Weavers, who is pursuing other projects and interests, and continuing to drive impact through her producing practice with a focus on community-based and socially engaged work. The Silo whānau thank Chloe for her strong and determined leadership during a highly challenging period for the arts nationally and internationally.

Tim will commence work in his new role on Monday 12 June.

© Scoop Media

