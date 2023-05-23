Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

OdESSA Announced Their First North Island Tour After A Glorious Return From Hiatus!

Tuesday, 23 May 2023, 2:26 pm
Press Release: OdESSA


Aotearoa’s Garage Funk legends OdESSA are back on the road this June!

Once described as “the band that can make all of New Zealand stand up and dance”, OdESSA are one of the country’s most electrifying live acts. Since reforming in 2020 after a long hiatus, OdESSA have played a slew of successful shows around their hometown Wellington, including Newtown Festival, Gardens Magic and Cubadupa. They’ve released two brand new singles, and are promising more. As well as performing brand new material, OdESSA will be drawing on their renowned back catalogue including ‘Promises, Promises’, ‘Sugar Pop’ and ‘Bring the Money Back’. This tour will bring them back to Hamilton and Auckland for the first time in over 10 years. So dust off those dancing shoes and prepare to get sweaty, as it's impossible to see this band and not have a boogie.

Here’s the full schedule

16th June - Moon - Wellington

23rd June - Last place - Hamilton

24th June - Whammy Bar - Auckland

Tickets on sale from May 19th 2023 from Moshtix

Find OdESSA: https://linktr.ee/OdESSA_NZ

