IHC Art Award Winners’ Work To Feature In Product Promotion

Stunning artwork by IHC Art Awards winners is the centrepiece of a new limited edition collection from AF-Drinks, rising star of the alcohol-free drinks market.

The collaboration between IHC and AF-Drinks showcases the work of three New Zealand artists with intellectual disabilities on the packaging of the 31-Pack Art Series collection.

Jordan Chow’s paintings, Donkey and Zebra, Michael Nathan’s Infinite and Meshy by Cherie Mellsopp give the iconic 31-Pack a dramatic look for the promotion.

Dame Denise L’Estrange-Corbet, founder of leading fashion brand WORLD, IHC Patron and IHC Art Awards Ambassador, is delighted with the partnership.

“I’ve had the privilege of being part of the IHC Art Awards since 2006 and every year the creativity of entrants shines through. It is absolutely fantastic to see such well-deserved recognition of these talented artists through the collaboration with AF-Drinks.”

Janine Stewart, General Manager IHC Programmes, says it’s really exciting that the work of such wonderful artists will be celebrated and that the promotion will also support the awards with a donation of $20 coming from the sale of each pack.

For more information or to purchase the new AF x IHC Limited Edition Art Series 31-Packs, click here.

