Mt Ruapehu’s Perfect Storm For Weekend Lift Openings

Friday, 28 July 2023, 10:33 am
Press Release: Ruapehu Alpine Lifts

This week’s storm blast has been perfectly timed to top up Mt Ruapehu’s snow base ahead of the weekend with Tūroa ski field’s upper slopes pushing two metres.

Tūroa’s highly anticipated High Noon Express lift is undergoing its final checks and is aiming to open from Sunday, while Whakapapa is expecting to open the Knoll Ridge T-Bar on or before this weekend.

Thanks to this latest snow dump, Whakapapa’s far west trails and T-lines are prepping to get underway for an earlier than expected opening. The team are working hard de-icing, grooming runs, and waiting for a fine weather window to install the haul rope on the Far West T-Bar, and for the first time since 2021, firing up the West Ridge Quad. Snow landing on Whakapapa’s lower levels has seen the Double Happy open in the beginner’s area for the first time in two years.

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts Chief Executive Officer, Jono Dean, says, “Fresh snow is falling, and we are thrilled to be able to get more lifts going for skiing and riding much earlier than what has been possible in recent years.

“Our de-icing, maintenance, and grooming teams are working round the clock to open the Knoll Ridge T-Bar and High Noon Express for guests over this weekend. We’re eager to open maximum terrain and lifts now that winter proper has arrived and provide our skiers and boarders with a great value winter season over the next twelve weeks,” concluded Jono.

“Guests planning to visit Mt Ruapehu’s ski fields this weekend and over the coming months are strongly encouraged to plan their trips early and save time and purchase their passes online prior to arrival,” concluded Jono.

Mt Ruapehu visitors can also drop into SnowCentre Newmarket, TCB Ohakune or any of Torpedo 7’s 11 selected retail locations throughout the North Island to collect their passes from the dedicated click and collect facilities.

For an unforgettable winter adventure, and ski field status reports, visit mtruapehu.com.

Download images and video here

