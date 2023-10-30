Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Otago Polytechnic | Te Pūkenga Ākonga Food Event Celebrates Student ‘lifecycle’

Monday, 30 October 2023, 12:08 pm
Press Release: Otago Polytech

Otago Polytechnic | Te Pūkenga ākonga are busy preparing an immersive food experience celebrating the unique and diverse stages of a student’s "lifecycle".

The first and second-year Bachelor of Culinary Arts ākonga have organised "Tātou tātou - All of us! Ka pū te ruha ka hao te rangatahi (As the old net is cast aside, the new net goes fishing)," comprising food stalls and food experiences aimed at feeding no fewer than 250 ākonga.

To be held at Otago Polytechnic’s Dunedin Campus on Thursday 2 November (4.30pm-7pm), the free event will offer a "memorable culinary journey that encapsulates the essence of student culture and personal growth", organisers say.

The event has been supported by the Manaaki Fund, which provides pastoral care and financial assistance for ākonga.

"The central theme of the event revolves around the lifecycle of a Dunedin student, spanning the initial excitement of new beginnings and the challenges of new experiences and learnings, and culminating in the bittersweet farewell as they graduate and embark on new adventures," Juliane Tautz, one of the event organisers, says.

Juliane says key goals of the event include:

-Manaakitaka - encompassing reciprocal hospitality and respect among our ākonga by extending aroha through kai prepared by the Culinary Arts Students

-Community whakapuāwai - fostering a sense of community and hauora among ākonga, encouraging collaboration, friendship and a sense of belonging

-Sustainability - promoting sustainability and awareness through the use of locally sourced and foraged ingredients

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

-Personal growth - celebrating the unique student lifecycle, including highlighting the emotional reality of student life

The organisers are also looking to establish an Ākonga Pātaka Kai (Student Food Pantry).

Although Tātou tātou is free, the first and second-year Culinary Arts ākonga are inviting attendees to make a gold coin donation, which will help establish a community pantry in the coming months aimed at addressing food insecurity and promoting sustainability.

"The pantry would offer affordable fresh produce, sourced from local growers and producers, to struggling students and community members, and will be placed in Otago Polytechnic’s Forth St Hub where it can be easily accessed and serve as a visual reminder to the institution’s commitment to the pastoral care of ākonga," Juliane says.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Otago Polytech on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: Breaking Bread At The Terminus Of Learning

Let this be a lesson to you students. You are now coming to the end of another semester, arbitrarily designated as having an even number of weeks, crammed with a range of objectives that no doubt most of you have not met. For one thing, you did not read. But my, did we try to encourage you. More


AJ Hackett Bungy: Kiwi Smashes World Record

An Auckland man has reclaimed the world record for the most bungy jumps in 24 hours, while also raising more than $7,679 for the Mental Health Foundation. Mike Heard, who says he is stoked with the achievement and was determined to bring the record back home to NZ, exceeded his goal of 800 jumps with a total of 941. More


NZVA: Canine Attacks On The Rise

The NZVA is calling on dog owners to take all measures to ensure their pets can be trusted around other people and animals after figures released by Auckland Council showed the total number of dog attacks reported last year increased by 28%. The Animal Management annual report on dog control activities said there were 250 more attacks on people and 280 more attacks on other animals. More

Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival: A Weekend of Literary Goodness

The Festival is a celebration of ideas and creativity bringing together over 80 authors, poets and thought leaders for a jam-packed programme that spans three days. All venues will be within ticking distance of a polling booth, so Festival attendance and voting on the day are both easy. More


Howard Davis: The Irreverence Of ‘Being Earnest’ At Circa Theatre

Jonathan Price’s idiosyncratic version of Oscar Wilde's timeless masterpiece The Importance Of Being Earnest pops and fizzes with razor-sharp wit, mistaken identities, and scintillating observations on human hypocrisy. "An old favourite, brilliantly performed. Imagine a Victorian comedy of manners meeting the digital age's humour and flamboyance. That's our 'Earnest' for you," Price says. More


Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 