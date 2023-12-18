Wildcard Entries Announced For Z Manu World Champs

Z Energy (Z) is helping Aotearoa New Zealand celebrate this summer season with the first ever Z Manu World Champs. The event, aimed at honouring the beloved kiwi pastime, aims to bring the best Manu ‘athletes’ together to compete and ultimately crown the very first Z Manu World Champ.

Z is thrilled to be involved in the inaugural competition says its GM Customer, Andy Baird. “We’re getting behind the Z Manu World Champs to help give people the opportunity to have a bit of fun this summer in a uniquely kiwi way.”

Individuals can enter the competition through attending one of the qualifying rounds taking place in Pōneke Wellington, Ōtautahi Christchurch, Kirikiriroa Hamilton, or Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland from January to March 2024. The finalists from these events will go on to compete in the Grand Final on March 9, 2024, at Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour.

However, Z can now reveal a second route to fast track to the finals - through Z Manu Wildcards.

The Z Wildcard allows anyone from across the country to enter the competition by submitting a video of their best Manu to social media.

To enter, individuals are encouraged to film themselves ‘popping’ a Manu and share on either Facebook, Instagram or TikTok and tag @zenergynz and #ZManuWildcards*.

Wildcard entries will open on 18 December until 14 January. Once submitted, the nominations will be narrowed down to the top 20 submissions, where members of public can then vote for who will make the final 10. The final 10 will then be fast-tracked straight to the Grand Final in Auckland on Saturday 9 March with the help of Z.

The Grand Final will be sure to make a splash, with jumping platforms ranging from two to five metres, offering participants varying levels of challenge depending on their division. The competition will use custom-built and patented technology, dubbed ‘ManuTech’, to judge the technicalities of the Manu. The technology was developed alongside AUT Professor Patria Hume and considers a number of factors, including the height, volume and sound of the splash.

Event organiser, Scott Rice, said “The event is going to be the largest of its kind and to hear the buzz surrounding it already has been epic. We’re all about celebrating the art of the Manu and are really looking forward to staging an amazing event around Aotearoa to do just that.”

The finalists and winner of the competition will win a share a share of $30,000 worth of cash and prizes.

For further information, please head to: https://manuworldchamps.com/

* Note, Manu must be performed safely to qualify, and social media accounts must be made public.

