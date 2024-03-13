Jones Family Farm Scores The Highlanders Take A Kid To Footy Sponsorship

The Jones Family Farm is the exclusive Naming Rights Sponsor of the Highlanders at game Take a Kid to Footy programme.

Highlanders fans are loyal wearing yellow, blue, and maroon with pride. The Take a Kid to Footy initiative is aimed at encouraging the rugby spirit and enthusiasm to continue in the next generation of sports fans.

Jones Family Farm, Matt Jones, says “We’re very proud to be sponsoring the Highlander’s Take a Kid to Footy programme. This is a great opportunity for families to spend time together; support the boys and hopefully, see some big wins for the Otago team this season.”

Take a Kid to Footy enables each paying adult to bring up to four children (13 years or younger) with them for free to a home game for The Highlanders. There are dedicated Family seating areas at Forsyth Barr Stadium where these Take a Kid to Footy tickets are valid.

“We’re thrilled to have Jones Family Farm as our Take a Kid to Footy sponsor for the 2024 season. Take a Kid to Footy is important to us because it provides an affordable way for families to get along to the home games. It will be great to see lots of families coming along to support their team, and we’re grateful to Jones Family Farm for making that possible.” - Katie Smith, Head of Sponsor Relations.

As official sponsors, Jones Family Farm will be hosting some fun pre-match activities in the kid's zone at the stadium. Come along and try some cheese and “Sheeps Milk” you’ll be surprised at just how good it tastes.

For more information on how you can purchase tickets to a ‘Take a Kid to Footy’ game, visit www.jonesfamilyfarm.co.nz/take-a-kid-to-footy/.

About Jones Family Farm

Jones Family Farm produces delicious, nutritious sheep milk products that are naturally A2 meaning they’re suitable for everyone, including those with digestive problems related to cow’s milk. High in protein, calcium and essential vitamins and minerals, sheep milk is the milk alternative that is better for you and better for the environment.

