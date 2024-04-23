Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Nouvelle Zélande’s Biggest Film Festival, French Film Festival Aotearoa, 2024 Programme Released

Tuesday, 23 April 2024, 8:05 am
Press Release: The Public Good

French Film Festival Aotearoa is back for its 18th edition in 2024, bringing une fantastique selection of French films to even more cinemas near you this winter.

From Kerikeri to Dunedin, the festival will take place from May 29 to July 3 with three new locations joining this year’s already packed tour de cinéma.

Festival Director Fergus Grady is “excited to add Whanganui, Blenheim and Rangiora to this year’s festival circuit” and plans on growing the Festival further into regional New Zealand in the coming years.”

From epic two-part saga The Three Musketeers I - D'Artagnan & The Three Musketeers II - Milady based on Alexandre Dumas’s thrilling beloved classic novel, to stand out period piece Rosalie, starring Benoît Magimel, and Cannes Film Festival main prize winner The Taste of Things starring Juliette Binoche and Johnny Depp’s first French-language speaking role in Jeanne du Barry, this year’s festival has a record number of Festival de Cannes favourites in its programme.

Whether you are in the mood for a comedy, thriller, biopic, drama or even a family-friendly flick, French Film Festival Aotearoa has a little something for everyone. À bientôt!

For the full programme, including locations and dates please see below.

Get your tickets tout de suite at frenchfilmfestival.co.nz

© Scoop Media

