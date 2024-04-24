Dancing Beyond Borders: Pacific Dance Festival 2024 Promises An Enchanting Pas De Deux Of Culture And Unity

Pacific Dance

Pacific Dance New Zealand announces the highly anticipated return of the Pacific Dance Festival 2024. The festival promises a dynamic showcase of culture, heritage, and artistic innovation amidst the onset of winter in Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland.

As the curtain rises, the festival promises to warm hearts and ignite imaginations with a rich line-up of performances spanning the Pacific's breadth. The Pacific Dance Festival 2024 invites you to embark on a voyage of interconnectedness and unity, where each step echoes the rich mosaic of cultures, dances, and musical traditions. It's a testament to our shared humanity and the timeless bonds that unite us all.

"At Pacific Dance New Zealand, we believe in the transformative power of dance to transcend boundaries and nurture connections," shares Festival Director, Iosefa Enari. "Through the Pacific Dance Festival, we aim to celebrate the kaleidoscope of Pacific cultures while highlighting the profound interconnectedness of our global family."

The festival line-up boasts a curation of performances each offering a unique glimpse into the narratives of Pacific heritage and contemporary expression:



TOTO by AUĒ Dance and the talented Viv Hosking-Auē: ASB Waterfront Theatre, 5th - 6th JUNE. Journey through the symbolism of blood in a mesmerizing dance performance that explores the theme of 'TOTO' across diverse cultural landscapes.

by AUĒ Dance and the talented Viv Hosking-Auē: ASB Waterfront Theatre, 5th - 6th JUNE. Journey through the symbolism of blood in a mesmerizing dance performance that explores the theme of 'TOTO' across diverse cultural landscapes. WEREDINGO by KARUL and Thomas E Kelly. Q Theatre, 6-7th JUNE. Journey into First Nations Australia world of shapeshifting dance and poetry

by KARUL and Thomas E Kelly. Q Theatre, 6-7th JUNE. Journey into First Nations Australia world of shapeshifting dance and poetry The Station by Fresh Movement and Freshmans Dance: ASB Waterfront Theatre, 7th JUNE. Embark on a journey where paths converge and stories intertwine at 'The Station,' a metaphorical meeting point for people from all walks of life.

by Fresh Movement and Freshmans Dance: ASB Waterfront Theatre, 7th JUNE. Embark on a journey where paths converge and stories intertwine at 'The Station,' a metaphorical meeting point for people from all walks of life. ‘Aua e te Tagi’ by Dr Opeloge Ah Sam, The Auckland Performing Arts Centre (TAPAC), 9th JUNE & Turner Centre, Kerikeri 13th JUNE

by Dr Opeloge Ah Sam, The Auckland Performing Arts Centre (TAPAC), 9th JUNE & Turner Centre, Kerikeri 13th JUNE PHAB Pasifika Mangere Arts Centre, 13th JUNE

Mangere Arts Centre, 13th JUNE MOANA Showcase Mangere Arts Centre, 15th JUNE: Witness the future of Pacific dance with up-and-coming choreographers and dancers presenting their works that have been developed during our Choreographic lab.

Mangere Arts Centre, 15th JUNE: Witness the future of Pacific dance with up-and-coming choreographers and dancers presenting their works that have been developed during our Choreographic lab. TOLU featuring NZTrio & Pacific Dance NZ Artists: AucklandLIVE Kiri Te Kanawa, 27th JUNE. Experience the pinnacle of artistic fusion as Pacific Dance NZ and NZTrio join forces to present 'TOLU,' a ground-breaking collaboration that breaks boundaries and traditions.

In addition to live performances, the Pacific Dance Festival 2024 will feature free shows with our open rehearsals, a workshop with Aunty Kura Taruia and DanceOnScreen presentations in collaboration with the Auckland Art Gallery. Twilight Tuesday 11 June at the Auckland War Memorial Museum will feature a Tuvaluan Fashion Dance show,'POKISI,' offering a glimpse into Pacific couture.



This year, Pacific Dance introduce two school matinees, ‘The Station’ and ‘TOLU’, providing students with enriching cultural experiences.

"We are thrilled to present such a diverse and dynamic lineup for this year's festival, "says Iosefa Enari "From classical Pacific melodies to contemporary choreography, from ancestral storytelling to visions of the future, there is something for everyone to enjoy."

The Pacific Dance Festival 2024 will take place throughout June in various venues across Auckland, with one show traveling to the Turner Centre in Kerikeri, Northland.

Our pre-sale tickets will be available over the coming weeks, and more information can be found on the Pacific Dance New Zealand website.

Join us as we celebrate the vibrant tapestry of Pacific culture at the Pacific Dance Festival 2024, where warmth, inspiration, and hope intertwine to create unforgettable moments of unity and joy!

