Hara Mai Ki Te Hākari: The Tīwhas! Serve Up A Matariki Spectacular At Circa Theatre

– Celebrate te tau hou Māori with everyone's favourite girl group at The Tīwhas: A Matariki Spectacular! From June 19—29, Wellington’s beloved takatāpui drag queen collective The Tīwhas! will be serving up a delicious dinner and some Matariki musings with their bilingual reimaginings of all your favourite songs!

Matariki ahunga nui! Sharing kai, memories and laughter is an important part of Matariki, so a hākari (main meal) is included in all ticket prices. Dinner will be served seamlessly during the show while The Tīwhas! – Dame Jthan, Slay West, Pania, and the fabulous newcomer Huh? Mama! – dazzle with their unique blend of kapa haka, drag artistry and live vocals, plus original Māori lyrics set to tunes you know and love. Backed by a talented live band, the show promises an unforgettable evening of fun, costumes, choreography and joyful celebration of te tau hou Māori and mana takatāpui.

Founder of The Tīwhas!, Jthan Morgan, is a familiar face to many Circa Theatre audiences, having performed in several of Circa’s popular end-of-year pantomimes. “Circa is a part of me, and I am grateful we get to come home for Matariki,” says Jthan. “The Tīwhas and I have been performing on stages all over the country, and we can't wait to come back and have a good time with our Circa whānau. Matariki is about new beginnings - we are going to light up the Circa bar and restaurant and farewell the current foyer, just in time for it to be renovated! We look forward to welcoming te tau hou with you all!”

Following their sold-out debut at the 2022 New Zealand Fringe Festival, The Tīwhas! have become a fixture on the Pōneke scene. Don’t miss your chance to experience their magic – tickets are sure to sell out fast!

Booking Information:

The Tīwhas: A Matariki Spectacular

Dates: June 19—29, 2024

Location: Circa Theatre, Wellington

Tickets: Available online at Circa Theatre website (advance booking required, door sales are strictly limited) https://www.circa.co.nz/package/the-tiwhas-a-matariki-spectacular/

