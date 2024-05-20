Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Hara Mai Ki Te Hākari: The Tīwhas! Serve Up A Matariki Spectacular At Circa Theatre

Monday, 20 May 2024, 10:51 am
Press Release: The Tiwhas

– Celebrate te tau hou Māori with everyone's favourite girl group at The Tīwhas: A Matariki Spectacular! From June 19—29, Wellington’s beloved takatāpui drag queen collective The Tīwhas! will be serving up a delicious dinner and some Matariki musings with their bilingual reimaginings of all your favourite songs!

Matariki ahunga nui! Sharing kai, memories and laughter is an important part of Matariki, so a hākari (main meal) is included in all ticket prices. Dinner will be served seamlessly during the show while The Tīwhas! – Dame Jthan, Slay West, Pania, and the fabulous newcomer Huh? Mama! – dazzle with their unique blend of kapa haka, drag artistry and live vocals, plus original Māori lyrics set to tunes you know and love. Backed by a talented live band, the show promises an unforgettable evening of fun, costumes, choreography and joyful celebration of te tau hou Māori and mana takatāpui.

Founder of The Tīwhas!, Jthan Morgan, is a familiar face to many Circa Theatre audiences, having performed in several of Circa’s popular end-of-year pantomimes. “Circa is a part of me, and I am grateful we get to come home for Matariki,” says Jthan. “The Tīwhas and I have been performing on stages all over the country, and we can't wait to come back and have a good time with our Circa whānau. Matariki is about new beginnings - we are going to light up the Circa bar and restaurant and farewell the current foyer, just in time for it to be renovated! We look forward to welcoming te tau hou with you all!”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Following their sold-out debut at the 2022 New Zealand Fringe Festival, The Tīwhas! have become a fixture on the Pōneke scene. Don’t miss your chance to experience their magic – tickets are sure to sell out fast! 

Booking Information:

The Tīwhas: A Matariki Spectacular 

Dates: June 19—29, 2024 

Location: Circa Theatre, Wellington 

Tickets: Available online at Circa Theatre website (advance booking required, door sales are strictly limited) https://www.circa.co.nz/package/the-tiwhas-a-matariki-spectacular/

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from The Tiwhas on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 