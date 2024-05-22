The Inaugural Auckland Home And Garden Show Set To Transform NZ’s Iconic Venue Eden Park

It’s all go at Eden Park as 170+ home, garden and lifestyle businesses prepare to welcome visitors through the doors this Friday for an exciting new and innovative event – the Auckland Home and Garden Show.

This unique event is a new kind of event for the stadium and will utilise the footprint of Eden Park through the main concourse, and lounges.

Nick Sautner, Eden Park CEO said “We’re delighted to be hosting the inaugural Auckland Home and Garden Show at our national stadium.

“This event highlights our commitment to hosting a diverse range of events that bring our community together for unique and inspiring experiences. We are looking forward to welcoming visitors who are keen to explore the latest in home and garden trends in the iconic setting of Eden Park.”

This new event is offering visitors a wide range of interactive and informative experiences from Ask an Expert sessions, creative family fun, an art display by ‘Art in the Park’ to give art enthusiasts a sneak peak of their September event and more.

Award winning landscape designer Jules Moore will be showcasing creative garden displays, event organiser Emily Shanley says “We feel incredibly lucky to have someone of her calibre to be joining us at Eden Park and it will be a real treat for Show visitors to view her displays. This is a real chance for people to see just the kind of events we are capable of hosting, it really is thinking outside the box in terms of a venue, its new, exciting and innovative and we can’t wait to bring together New Zealand’s most loved home, garden and lifestyle companies all under the same roof at the iconic Eden Park.”

Visitors don’t need a home improvement project on the go to enjoy the Auckland Home and Garden Show – there is a real variety of products including culinary delights and artisan goods, there is something for everyone.

Eden Park is thrilled to have the opportunity to once again showcase the stadium’s diversity and provide Kiwis with another great reason to visit the Park across the three-day event.

