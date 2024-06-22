2025 iD Dunedin Fashion Show – Calling Designers

Preparation for iD Dunedin Fashion Week 2025 has started, with calls for designers and entrants to the iD International Emerging Designer Awards now open.

iD Dunedin Fashion Show incorporating emerging and established designers will take place on Friday 4 and Saturday 5 April 2025 at the Dunedin Railway Station. As a priority diversity and size inclusivity will be celebrated at the 2025 events.

The criteria for the established designers show is that the designers are either Dunedin-based or have a connection to the city and are producing directional, commercial and sustainable adult fashion.

iD Co-Chair and Creative Director Margo Barton says, “Dunedin has long been celebrated as a richly creative centre, a melting pot of artists, artisans, designers and those who live and breathe innovation and experimentation. The iD Show has been showcasing the fashion sector with ties to this city for well over 20 years and we can’t wait to see who comes forward for the 2025 show.”

The iD International Emerging Designer Awards have an equally rich history, with the added excitement of audiences being among the first to see the ground breakers from all around the world. The Awards show gathers innovative designers to vie for the $10,000 first prize as well as the kudos of presenting collections in the only show of its kind in Australasia. Entrants must be studying fashion or textile design or have graduated within the last seven years (extended from five years now that the event is biennial). There are no design restrictions, sections or specifications for collections, other than an emphasis on innovation, originality, creativity, quality and sustainability.

iD Event Manager Victoria Muir says, “The Awards are always such an incredible experience for everyone – the energy backstage is high voltage, and our audiences absolutely love the opportunity to be among the first to see the people who will be driving the future of the sector. It’s fantastic to present the Awards with our long-term partners Otago Polytechnic.”

iD International Emerging Designer Awards

Entries open - now

Entries close – Friday 29 November 2024

Finalists announced – Friday 6 December 2024

www.idfashion.co.nz/awards-entry-form

iD Dunedin established designers

Applications close on Monday 2 September 2024

www.idfashion.co.nz/designers-id

