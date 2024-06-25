SwimTastic Urges Greater Investment In Swim Lessons To Combat Rising Drowning Rates

SwimTastic, one of New Zealand's leading swim schools, is calling for urgent investment in swimming lessons to address the alarming barriers preventing children from learning to swim.

With New Zealand experiencing a record 94 preventable drownings in 2022, the highest in a decade, the need for action has never been more critical.

"Learning to swim is a vital life skill, yet many Kiwi kids are missing out due to financial constraints, lack of facilities, and insufficient support from schools," said Mark Bone, Founder of SwimTastic.

"This is particularly concerning for schools without swimming pools, where collaboration with swim schools like ours is essential to ensure all children have access to quality swim education."

Key barriers identified include:

Cost of lessons: 35% of parents cite financial constraints as the main reason their children don't take swimming lessons.

Lack of facilities: Many schools, especially in lower-income areas, do not have access to swimming pools.

Scheduling conflicts: Parents' work schedules and other activities often clash with available lesson times.

Cultural differences: Some parents do not prioritise swimming lessons due to a lack of perceived risk.

Insufficient school support: Many schools lack the funding and resources to provide comprehensive swimming education.

"Schools without swimming pools face significant challenges in providing swim education," continued Bone. "Collaboration with swim schools like SwimTastic can bridge this gap, but it requires greater investment and support from the government and community.

"SwimTastic is calling on the government, schools, community groups, and parents to prioritise measures to increase access to affordable swimming lessons for all children, including:

Funding for subsidised or free lessons: Especially in lower-income areas to ensure no child is left behind.

Expanding public pool facilities: To provide more accessible locations for swim lessons.

Educational campaigns: To highlight the importance of swimming skills and water safety.

Incorporating swimming into the core curriculum: Ensuring all children receive comprehensive swim education through school programs.

"An investment in swimming education is an investment in saving young lives," said Bone. "The annual toll of preventable drownings is unacceptable. By working together and investing in swim lessons, especially for schools without pools, we can ensure all children gain the skills to stay safe in the water.

Recent drowning statistics for New Zealand:

In 2023, there were 90 preventable drowning deaths in New Zealand. This is a slight decrease from the 94 drownings recorded in 2022, but still above the 10-year average of 82 drownings. During the 2022/23 summer period, there were 49 drownings, the highest number since the summer of 1997/98 Key demographics of the 2023 drownings: 83% of the victims were male | 58% were over the age of 45 | There was a concerning spike in drownings of children under five, with 8 fatalities, surpassing the 10-year average of 5 New Zealand's drowning rate is significantly higher than Australia's, with New Zealand's rate being 57% higher than Australia's 10-year average.

