Garden Marlborough Announce 2024 Keynote Speaker – Annie Guilfoyle

Garden Marlborough and principal sponsor Bayleys Marlborough are delighted to announce this year’s keynote speaker – UK based, international lecturer and designer, Annie Guilfoyle.

An award-winning designer and RHS Chelsea Flower Show Medal winner, Annie combines running a successful garden design consultancy with lecturing and writing on the subject. She lectures internationally, running annual garden design courses at Chanticleer Garden in Pennsylvania, and Viviao Valfredda in Northern Italy. Her international lecturing work also includes Moscow, Kiev, Copenhagen, Vilnius and Milan. In the past Annie has judged for The Society of Garden Designers annual awards, Moscow Garden Show, Copenhagen Garden Show and is a regular judge for Orticolario Garden Show on Lake Como, Italy as well as an RHS Judge at The Chelsea Flower Show. Annie has been a featured designer on the BBC-TV series Small Town Gardens and The Garden Makers.

Over eight years ago together with Noel Kingsbury, Annie established Garden Masterclass, an educational programme of in-person and online events. Noel will also be joining Garden Marlborough this year via a pre-recorded talk he has prepared exclusively for Garden Marlborough discussing a wilder planting style that is rapidly gaining ground amongst gardeners.

"I am honoured to have been invited to be a part of Garden Marlborough. I have heard wonderful things about the event from my friend, and previous Garden Marlborough presenter, Fergus Garrett. It will be my first trip to New Zealand, and I cannot wait to see all the wonderful gardens and landscapes during my visit” says Annie.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“With her incredible wealth of knowledge, Garden Marlborough are thrilled to have Annie headlining this year’s event,” says Committee member Kaara Wight. “Her expertise will complement our festival programme of world class garden tours, workshops and social events perfectly. We can’t wait to welcome all our guests to beautiful Marlborough.”

Annie will be hosting three engaging workshops. For her Friday night keynote talk, ‘What Makes a Great Garden? she will share clever examples of gardens that not only provide a sanctuary but are also sustainable and show how you can plan and plant for a changing climate. For her Saturday morning workshop, Annie will discuss Creating Contemporary Small Gardens; sharing clever solutions she established as guest designer on the BBC-TV’s Small Town Gardens.

Annie will also host a practical design workshop for working designers and students of design along with keen amateur gardeners on Using Concepts in Design. As Director of Garden Design at KLC School of Design in Surrey for 18 years, Annie has a wealth of knowledge to share. Many of Annie’s students have gone on to become successful, award-winning designers including Matthew Childs and Marie-Louise Agius.

Alongside Annie, the programme is packed with an inspiring line-up of workshop speakers covering a wide variety of topics including – dry gardening, gardening for the time-poor, edible gardens, wreath-making, floral arranging, nature journalling, gin tasting and a food-focused demonstration by internationally acclaimed kiwi chef Michael Van de Elzen.

WHO: For thirty-one years, Garden Marlborough has promoted the pleasures and benefits of gardening to a New Zealand and international audience.

WHERE: Set in the heart of the beautiful Marlborough region, the four-day festival in November sells over 4,000 tickets to a packed schedule of garden tours, educational workshops and social events.

WHEN: This year’s event runs from 7-10 November. Tickets go on sale 22 July via the event website www.gardenmarlborough.co.nz

PRICE: Tickets range from $35-$240

For more information on Annie Guilfoyle visit https://www.creative-landscapes.com / https://www.gardenmasterclass.org

© Scoop Media

