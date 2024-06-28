Young Rubirose Lends Her Talents To Little Ones

Rubirose and her mum (Photo/Supplied)

Rubirose Russell of Maketū has already made a start on her chosen career at 14.

She’s one of three Volunteering Services Bay of Plenty’s Volunteer Stars for her volunteer work making artistic resources for the early childhood centre at Maketū. It will come in handy when she qualifies as an ECE teacher in years to come.

Her mum, Miria Pederesen, is an ECE teacher at Maketū Kidettes in the small community. She said Rubirose volunteers her artistic skills and time making resources for the tamariki.

“She does everything from building kitset furniture, making poi, crocheting items that go along with stories for mat time, creating awesome centerpieces, like a tree in the middle of our centre out of recyclable supermarket bags for an enchanted forest theme we had.

“She draws beautiful pictures that match our pukapuka [books] for the week. When some of the resources need a spruce up she will take them home, sand them back and repaint them if needed. She is such an asset to have and our team would love to show how much we appreciate all she does.”

Rubirose says her mum has been at the centre for three years, so she was often there when off school. Once she started home schooling she had a desk set up in the office for her own work, but also started making resources and art work for the centre.

“I like doing a bit of everything, but mostly painting and I’m here every day anyway. I hope to train as an ECE teacher so my mum and I can also be work besties.”

Her favourite piece is the tree in the middle of the centre, and making poi, but anything artistic keeps her happy. She also has a horse which takes up most of her time not spent painting and making art works.

Volunteering Services manager Angela Wallace said it was great to have a young volunteer represented in the top three.

“It's great to see the next generation of leaders emerging, showing up for their communities as volunteers and change makers.”

