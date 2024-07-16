Stars Defeat Ascot Park Hotel Steel 54-53

Image copyright Michael Bradley Photography

15 June, 2024

In a furious back-and-forth battle, Stars have edged out Ascot Park Hotel Steel, 54-53, in their bottom-of-the-table clash in Dunedin.

The two sides had won one game apiece during the season – Steel in extra time, and Stars by 17 – and the determination from both sides to claim bragging rights from their third encounter was obvious from the outset.

The lead changed hands multiple times during the match, with both sides racking up five-goal streaks in perceptible swings of momentum. But it was Stars who held their nerve in the final two minutes of the match to claim their second win of the season.

Smart vision and confidence bombing long balls into goal shoot Maia Wilson initially paid off for the Stars, who led, albeit by two, for much of the opening quarter. The Stars defence, particularly on the Steel’s centre pass, forced the Steel shooters to come out looking for ball.

There was little in it, though, when Steel capitalised on a defensive rebound to nudge ahead.

But an over-enthusiastic pass that flew beyond the Steel shooting circle and a quick tip from Stars goal defence Holly Fowler ensured the Stars held the advantage, 15-14, at the end of the first break.

Back on court, the Steel upped their defensive efforts, as Stars new goal attack Amorangi Malesala took a while to settle in. And with sharp passing from Kate Heffernan and Serina Daunakamakama in the midcourt, Steel shooters Grace Namana and Georgia Heffernan scored the next five goals.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The Stars made midcourt changes to try to get back into the game, and with Kate Burley in stellar form at goal keep, the momentum changed again in the Stars’ favour. A run of five goals saw the visitors recapture the lead.

Just as Wilson began to take control of the shooting circle, pushing Stars out to four goals in front, Steel’s defence rallied, led by Abby Lawson, and at halftime, Steel trailed by only one.

With Kate Heffernan, Daunakamakama and Renee Savai’inaea winning critical ball in the midcourt after the break, and Namana and Georgia Heffernan shooting more freely, the Steel took another turn in control.

Stars looked to Lili Tokaduadua at goal keep trying to stem the flow, and shooter Monica Falkner at wing attack to provide stronger feeding options. But the changes were slow to make a difference and yet another five-goal run by Steel gave the home side a 40-35 advantage.

But the experience and strength of Malesala and Wilson (who missed just one shot from 39 attempts in the match) got Stars back within two going into the final spell, 41-39.

The return of Burley at goal keep continued the Stars’ fightback, to draw level with 10 minutes left on the clock. But it wasn’t until the last two minutes that midcourt pressure from Stars forced Steel to make a telling turnover, and Malesala strongly converted when it really counted.

Official Result and Stats:

Ascot Park Hotel Steel: 53

Stars: 54

Champion Data Match Centre

Shooting Stats - Steel:

Grace Namana 37/40 (93%)

Georgia Heffernan 16/20 (80%)

Shooting Stats - Stars:

Maia Wilson 38/39 (97%)

Amorangi Malesala 11/14 (79%)

Monica Falkner 5/5 (100%)

ANZ Fans' Player of the Match: Serina Daunakamakama (Steel)

© Scoop Media

