Māori Touch Nationals Coming To Māori Active

Whakaata Māori and Māori Touch NZ have announced an agreement to livestream the Māori Touch Nationals 2024 to MĀORI ACTIVE, the Whakaata Māori YouTube channel dedicated to Māori and rangatahi sports.

The Māori Touch Nationals 2024 will be held at the Rotorua International Stadium on Saturday 31 November and Sunday 1 December 2024.

“This is an exciting time for Māori Touch NZ as we continue to enjoy massive growth and engagement across the board – the opportunity to showcase our kaupapa for whānau that can’t be here in person is truly special,” says Māori Touch NZ Director & Trustee Pat Spellman.

“This is why partnering with Whakaata Māori was a no brainer for us. It is a tournament for Māori, by Māori, and having Whakaata Māori on board contributes to the support and awareness we need to honour that whakaaro and commitment,” he says.

Whakaata Māori Kaihautū, Shane Taurima, says Māori Touch NZ has championed flax roots communities for more than 25 years.

“Whakaata Māori is committed to the wellbeing of whānau and excited to support Māori Touch NZ and the New Zealand Sports Collective to embed te reo Māori commentary across national sporting fixtures whereby it is no longer a goal but a reality,” says Shane Taurima.

Māori Touch Nationals has been a fixture on the Touch calendar since 1998. It is the largest Māori touch tournament in the world.

Teams compete across 10 grades:

· U17 Taitamāhine (U17 Girls)

· U17 Taitamatāne (U17 Boys)

· U21 Hanumi (U21 Mixed)

· Hanumi (Open Mixed)

· Wāhine (Open Womens)

· Tāne (Open Mens)

· 30 Tāne (30 Mens)

· 40 Tāne (40 Mens)

· Pakeke Hanumi (Senior Mixed:30 Mens/27 Womens)

· Pāhake Hanumi (Masters Mixed:40 Mens/35 Womens)

