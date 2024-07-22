Kiwi Readers Vote For Record Number Of New Books In Annual Whitcoulls Top 100 List

The 2024 Whitcoulls Top 100 Books List has changed by an astonishing 42 percent the bookseller reveal today (Monday, July 22, 5:00am).

Whitcoulls Book Manager Joan Mackenzie attributes this to a collective surge of enthusiasm for writers who are being shown a lot of love from online communities, via the impact of book influencers and social media platforms. Whitcoulls also see readers venturing into new genres, with a growing appetite for books by local authors.

Books in a series continue to capture readers’ imaginations, with voting overwhelmingly adding many to the Top 100, not least, Sarah J. Maas who has an impressive three series in the Top 100 and claims the number one spot with A Court of Thorns and Roses. Roaring into second place is Rebecca Yarros’ Empyrean Series and claiming the third most popular spot is Lucinda Riley’s cherished The Seven Sisters Series. After a notable absence, the Edmonds Cookery Book returns to claim the number four spot.

Significantly, Aotearoa New Zealand’s local publishing scene is in good heart, with homegrown talent more prevalent than ever in this year’s Top 100. Mackenzie is particularly delighted to see fourteen of our foremost writers, personalities and newcomers winning favour with Kiwi readers.

‘It’s heartening to see both fiction and non-fiction local talent appear in the Top 100, not least Fungi by Liv Sisson (#13) which was a runaway bestseller when it was published last year, alongside other nonfiction with Kate Evans’ history of the feijoa, Pippa Latour and Jude Dobson’s memoir The Last Secret Agent, After the Tampa by Abbas Nazari and Hira Nathan’s Whakawhetai,’ says Mackenzie.

‘There’s also new homegrown fiction from Kate Mahony, Olivia Spooner, Catherine Chidgey, Josie Shapiro and Sarah A. Parker, along with author Emily Perkins’ 2024 Ockham Acorn Fiction prize winning novel, Lioness.’

‘Fiction and fantasy titles always dominate the Top 100, and this year there were thousands of votes for romance (14 books on the List) and fantasy (11 titles) along with a strong showing of memoirs, classics, self-help, and inspirational books. There are eight authors who appear more than once, including fiction writer Colleen Hoover.’

Whitcoulls have been asking Kiwi readers to vote for their favourite books for almost three decades and their Top 100 Books List offers insights into our reading tastes and trends. Whitcoulls are proud to showcase Aotearoa New Zealand’s favourite books instore nationwide and online at www.whitcoulls.co.nz.

