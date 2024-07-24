2024 ANZ Premiership Finals Series Fixtures Confirmed

Image copyright Michael Bradley Photography

23 July, 2024

Finishing top of the ladder, Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse have earned the right to host the ANZ Premiership Grand Final next month.

A decisive 58-44 win over the Trident Homes Tactix in the last game of the regular season secured the three-time champions their fifth minor premiership and a straight path into the 4 August Grand Final, which they will host at TSB Arena in Wellington.

The Tactix will now host the Elimination Final at Wolfbrook Arena in Christchurch on Saturday where they will meet the third-placed MG Mystics.

They have had the edge over the Mystics with two wins over the northerners in the regular season. But the visitors have the knowledge they secured a win over the Tactix when they last met in Round 12.

The winner of the Elimination Final will earn the right to meet the Pulse in the Grand Final.

Both matches will be broadcast live on Sky Sport and Sky Open with centre pass at 4pm.

Elimination Final:

4.00pm, Saturday 27 July at Wolfbrook Arena in Christchurch

Trident Homes Tactix vs MG Mystics

Grand Final:

4.00pm, Sunday 4 August at TSB Arena in Wellington

Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse v Elimination Final winner

Ticketing Information

Elimination Final – Tactix v Mystics, Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

General Public on sale: 12pm Midday Wednesday 24th July

Tickets available here.

Grand Final – Pulse vs winner of Elim Final, TSB Arena, Wellington

General Public on sale: 12pm Midday Wednesday 24th July

Tickets available here.

© Scoop Media

