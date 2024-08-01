Poetry Takes Over: A Nationwide Celebration Of Words Is Set To Sweep Across The Country In Late August

Get ready to celebrate the power of poetry, Aotearoa! Phantom Billstickers National Poetry Day 2024 is scheduled for Friday 23 August, and a packed programme of close to 100 official events is revealed today, showcasing the nation's love of poetry.

“At Phantom Billstickers”, says CEO Robin McDonnell, “National Poetry Day is a celebration that reminds us of the power of words to bridge gaps and touch hearts. In a world often divided by uncertainty, poetry stands as a beacon of unity and hope.”

“As we unveil this year’s exciting lineup,” Robin continues, “let's come together to experience the joy, reflection, and connection that poetry offers. In these times of change, let poetry be our constant - a force for good that unites us as a community.”

You'll find poetry everywhere in late August: on buses, written on pavements, displayed on projected screens, and even emerging from typewriters. This vibrant annual celebration of words and creativity offers something for everyone. "You don't have to be a literary scholar to write or recite a poem," says Richard Pamatatau, poet and spokesperson for programme coordinators, the New Zealand Book

Awards Trust Te Ohu Tiaki i Te Rau Hiringa. “On Phantom Billstickers National Poetry Day, we are all invited to share our joys, fears, and challenges by expressing what often comes to mind, and to share our emotions in a way that resonates with everyone."

You can immerse yourself in the rhythm and energy of hip-hop poetry, contribute your own verses to an endless poem, or dive into the excitement of a poetry slam. There are also numerous workshops available, where you can hone your craft and connect with fellow poetry enthusiasts.

Among the many events, one standout opportunity is a special workshop hosted by Red Room Poetry with Grace Yee, winner of the Mary and Peter Biggs Award for Poetry at the 2024 Ockham New Zealand Book Awards. This webinar, set for Thursday 22 August, continues the collaboration between Phantom Billstickers National Poetry Day in New Zealand, and Australia’s Poetry Month. It offers an excellent chance for established and aspiring poets alike to learn from Grace Yee's distinct voice as she explores characterisation and voice, scene-setting and polyphony in poetry.

New Zealand Poet Laureate Chris Tse is embarking on an exciting poetry tour with multiple events lined up, including a stop at Hamilton Book Month, an appearance at the Ōrongohau / Best New Zealand Poems event, and a special National Library event on National Poetry Day, chairing a lively session featuring international poet Jean Chan.

The NPD Competition Calendar has opportunities for both children and adults to showcase their talents on a grand stage. Some competition favourites are back: Poets XYZ invite adults to write children’s poetry, and the beloved Given Words competition offers five new words chosen by schoolchildren in Andalusia. Auckland Libraries invite you to submit 'blackout' poems and in the Bay of Plenty you can enter the Cringefest Poetry Hall of Shame with your most cringeworthy poetry.

The full programme of Phantom Billstickers National Poetry Day events can be found on the website, but some other highlights include:

International/Nationwide: Berlin joins the celebration with a vibrant evening of poetry readings, music, and open mic excitement. David Merritt’s iconic Poetry Bricks will make a splash nationwide.

Northland: Kahui Ako’s Be Published event gives kids the thrilling chance to craft their own poetry and see it transformed into a real book!

Auckland: Glenbrook Poetry Week energises students with open mics, recitations, slams, and workshops. Wordcore: Micromegas fuses spoken word, music, visual art, and digital storytelling for a unique collaborative performance. All Tomorrow’s Poets marks its 10th anniversary with a mix of past and new performers at Time Out Bookstore. Projection Poetry dazzles with a city-centre poetry projection show; Books on the Bus celebrates National Poetry Day with poetry books on buses; and Albert Park and Waiheke will come alive with poetry on the pavements.

Bay of Plenty: Join the Kupu Waiata, Singing Word event in Tauranga for a lunchtime open-mic jam session and a fun workshop. In Katikati Gaye Hemsley spreads joy with humorous poems at a local retirement home and invites poetry lovers to The Arts Junction for a lively discussion.

Hawkes Bay: Haiku in Hawke's Bay turns local cafes and restaurants into poetry hotspots for National Poetry Day, challenging everyone to craft haiku on 'hope & promise’ with standout pieces set to be featured in Hawke's Bay Today.

Wellington: Poems Against Sustainability challenges students to pen poems on environmental issues; Studio Kiin launches the debut poetry collection Kalokalo by Arieta Tegeilolo Talanoa Tora Rika; Wai-te ata Press invites you to dive into the art of hand-setting and printing; Rangituhi: Writings Across the Sky brings an open mic event to the great outdoors in Tawa; and Peculiar Letters showcases local queer poets reading and analysing their work on the big screen.

South Island: NOLA's Progressive Poem evolves throughout the day in an Oamaru café, with contributions from passersby. Words Without Borders in Queenstown offers inclusive poetry workshops, spoken word events, and open mic nights in various languages. The Canterbury Poets’ Collective showcases the top under-25 poets. Dunedin comes alive with poetry, offering a vibrant and diverse lineup: From the Hills to the Harbour: A Poetic View of Our World celebrates 10 years of

Ōtepoti as a UNESCO City of Literature with poetry, music, art, workshops, and a city-wide poster series. Experience the magic of personalised poetry with Spontaneous Poetry, where poems are typed on a typewriter while you wait! And don’t miss Speakeasy's Poetry Swap, inviting participants to trade and read each other's work.

