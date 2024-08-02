New Zealand Artist To Have Solo Exhibition During Paris Olympics

Supplied / Zakea Page

Kiwi artist Zakea Page, is premiering a new solo art exhibition entitled 'Hockey in Motion' at the M-Gallery in Paris to coincide with the 2024 Olympic Games. The showing explores the interplay between field hockey and the realm of painting.

Mr. Page emulates the movements of field hockey using a stick and ball to create digital sculptures while ‘painting’ in virtual reality. Visitors, while wearing VR headsets, will be immersed in these works, which include a live VR painting performance providing an insight into the creative process.

'Hockey in Motion' is an extension of his Oscar-qualifying and award winning short documentary 'Ink and Gold - An Artist's Journey to Olympic Glory’, which will also be screened at the exhibition. The documentary highlights Page's journey winning the 2020 Youth Olympic Games medal design competition and fulfilling a lifelong dream to perform at the opening ceremonies. Exploring the connection between art and sport in expressive form to bring people together from different countries, cultures, and backgrounds, the film has been an official selection at 83 film festivals since the start of 2023 and has won 72 awards to date, including 42 awards for Best Documentary Short.

Reflecting on the significance of the exhibition, Page responded, “I am thrilled to be exhibiting for the first time in Paris, a city renowned for its beauty and rich history. Pierre de Coubertin, known as the father of the modern Olympic Games, thought of the Games as a unification between sport and art. It is my hope that this exhibition reflects this essence of the Games, celebrating both athleticism and artistic expression."

The exhibition will take place on 29 July from 13:00 to 17:00 at the M-Gallery, 18 rue Lally Tollendal, 75019 Paris. For more information on Zakea's work, visit www.artofzakeapage.com or on Instagram @artofzakeapage

