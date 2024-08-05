Central Otago Mourns The Loss Of Dedicated Vintner David Hall-Jones

The wine community is mourning the loss of David Hall-Jones, owner of Domaine Thomson wines, who recently passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

“David was a larger-than-life character, a bon vivant who loved fishing, the mountains, wine and enjoying life,” expressed PM Hall-Jones. Our family and the Domaine Thomson family are richer for having known him.”

Domaine Thomson's Central Otago roots run deep, named after David's great-great-grandfather, John Turnbull Thomson— known as "Surveyor Thomson,".

During the 1850s, Surveyor Thomson explored and mapped the region of Central Otago, naming several of its prominent landmarks, including Mt Aspiring, Mt Earnslaw, and Lindis Pass.

David-Hall Jones' journey was as diverse as it was illustrious. After completing his legal studies at the University of Otago, New Zealand, he pursued an LLM at the University of Cambridge in England. His legal career rose to prominence in Hong Kong as a managing partner of US law firm Winston & Strawn, culminating in his last role as a Deputy High Court Judge, before retiring in 2020.

Rather than a retreat, David’s retirement from law was a redirection, ushering in further focus on the family wine business, Domaine Thomson Wines, with locations in Central Otago and Burgundy. His philanthropic efforts continued with the Mekong Club, a charity he co-founded and chaired, focusing on eradicating modern slavery. He also took on the role of Inaugural Chair, Te Kupeka Tiaki Taoka Southern Regional Collections Trust.

David Hall-Jones is survived by his devoted wife, PM Hall-Jones, and their two lovely sons, William and Hugh. The family remains resolute in continuing David's legacy. Under their stewardship, Domaine Thomson Wines is poised to continue its status as one of New Zealand's leading organic wine brands, ensuring David's legacy remains a beacon of quality and tradition in the wine world.

© Scoop Media

