Sounds Series Announces Extra Acts For 2025!

SOUNDS SERIES is delighted to announce one of New Zealand’s great bands from the 80s to today, THE NARCS has joined the bill for all three festivals, with very special guest KIM WILLOUGHBY from When The Cat’s Away.

They join Sounds Series’ best line-up yet, with Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD), Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, Jon Stevens and Diesel headlining the 2025 festivals, at:

Auckland Sounds, Eventfinda Stadium, 27 February

Selwyn Sounds, Lincoln Domain, 1 March

Hutt Sounds, Brewtown, Upper Hutt, 2 March

New additions The Narcs formed in Christchurch in 1981 and have established themselves as a cornerstone of New Zealand rock. The Narcs have notched up numerous music and songwriting awards, and a string of hit singles and sold out tours sharing stages with legends like Queen, Elton John, Midnight Oil, Cold Chisel, Split Enz, and Icehouse.

The Narcs first made waves with iconic tracks such as Over My Head, Stay Away, and No Turning Back. The hits kept flowing with Heart and Soul, Lazy Susan, Diamonds on China, and Abandoned by Love. Today, The Narcs continue to rock with original members Andy Dickson (guitar/vocals) and Tony Waine (bass), now joined by the dynamic drummer Josh Sorenson. For the Sounds Series they share the stage with very special guest Kim Willoughby from When The Cats Away!

Previously announced Auckland band, Ardijah, have advised organisers: “Unfortunately due to family challenges Ardijah will no longer be able to play the Sounds Series.”

Access all information for Sounds Series 2025 at soundsseries.co.nz

SOUNDS SERIES International Acts:

Headlining all three festivals is legendary UK act Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD). Internationally OMD have sold over 40 millions albums, generating hits like If You Leave, Enola Gay, (Forever) Live and Die, Electricity, Joan Of Arc (Maid Of Orleans), We Love You and many more.

Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey will – for the first time in 39 years - perform in New Zealand all the Thompson Twins hits we love to sing along to: Hold Me Now, Doctor Doctor, King For A Day, Love On Your Side, Lay Your Hands On Me, and many more.

Jon Stevens makes a triumphant return home to Aotearoa from across the ditch to perform INXS gems like Need you Tonight, New Sensation, Never Tear Us Apart, Devil Inside and Noiseworks smash hits like Take me Back, Touch, No Lies and Hot Chilli Woman.

Australian rocker Diesel holds a special place in the hearts of New Zealand fans, thanks to his string of hits here, including Tip Of My Tongue, Come To Me, and Don’t Need Love.

AUCKLAND SOUNDS, Thursday 27 February 2025, Eventfinda Stadium (formerly North Shore Events Centre), from 5pm.

SELWYN SOUNDS, Saturday 1 March 2025, Lincoln Domain, Selwyn, Christchurch, from 10am. (Christchurch band Castaway also on the bill!)

HUTT SOUNDS, Sunday 2 March 2025, Brewtown, Upper Hutt, Wellington from 1.30pm.

© Scoop Media

