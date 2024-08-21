Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Stagecraft's 'The Seagull' Transforms Chekhov For The Modern Theatregoer

Wednesday, 21 August 2024, 7:25 pm
Press Release: Stagecraft

Stagecraft’s production of The Seagull by Anton Chekhov, opening September 4th at the Gryphon Theatre, transforms the late 19th-century classic into a sharply focused, modern spectacle.

Set on a remote lakeside estate, The Seagull explores the tumultuous interplay of love, creativity and ego in a claustrophobic rural environment. Grappling with their isolation, the tension between characters begins to escalate, leading to explosive confrontations that reveal the raw undercurrents of human nature.

Director Josh Hopton-Stewart brings a fresh perspective to Chekhov’s world with a substantial revision of the script, distilling the play into a crisp, high-impact 75 minute experience.

“It’s a real pocket rocket of a production,” says Hopton-Stewart. “We’ve crafted it to resonate with modern audiences while staying true to the spirit of the original work. Expect a rapid-fire explosion of drama, humour and wit.”

The Seagull runs at the Gryphon Theatre from 4 – 14 September. Tickets $15 - $30. For more details and to book, visit stagecraft.co.nz.

