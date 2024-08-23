NASDA Performers Inspire Hundreds Of School Children

The NASDA cast in final rehearsals / Supplied

The latest production from Ara’s National Academy of Singing and Dramatic Arts (NASDA) is being presented to the most honest of audiences who boo loudly at meanies, yawn at lullabies and marvel at back flips.

Second-year Music Theatre degree students are in the middle of their season of Seussical JR, taking the show to hundreds of school children across wider Ōtautahi.

Based on the stories from the beloved Dr Seuss books, the musical follows the story of Horton the Elephant as he endeavours to protect the world of the WHO’s and guard an abandoned egg.

The production brings many much-loved Seuss characters to life by exploring the power of friendship and loyalty.

With direction and choreography by tutors Kirsty Allpress and James Buchanan, the high-energy and imaginative show seeks to inspire.

"The key idea or question posed by this show is ‘how do we trust our imaginations to find the place where we fit in?’ which is a great message to take out into our school communities," Allpress said.

"Indeed, that storyline resonates with our young performers. Many in this class have progressed through their own schooling without that sense of belonging and have finally found a place where they fit in coming to NASDA."

The show had hundreds of children from year zero to eight enthralled at Te Maire St Francis of Assisi Catholic School this week, one of eight schools to host the talented NASDA cast and crew in a jam-packed season.

Tumuaki Tuarua (Deputy Principal) Rebecca Methven said presenting live entertainment to children who tend to experience a lot of screen time was valuable in many ways.

"You can see their reactions of real enjoyment and enthusiasm and it also sparks that imagination and whole curiosity that, in turn, can lead to special things," she said.

"The Seussical message about having faith in finding your place is huge. I think there were lot of children sitting there thinking this is really cool, and that could be me."

Allpress said that responsibility was not taken lightly.

"As a cast we’ve really worked on seeking out that quiet audience member who might want to participate but be nervous about it. We want to reach out and let them know that they’re noticed."

"These performance environments are quite new to the NASDA programme, and they’re really challenging. Our students learn that you must dig deep and give a lot which enhances all their other performances."

The Seussical JR season included Rolleston, Wigram, St Francis of Assisi, Middleton Grange, St Joseph’s Rangiora, Prebbleton, Cathedral Grammar and Woodend schools.

Three public performances were also being staged at the NASDA theatre until the 24th of August with tickets available through Humanitix.

Suessical JR has music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens. Book by Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty. Co-Conceived by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty and Eric Idle. Music Supervised, Adapted and Produced by Bryan Louiselle.

